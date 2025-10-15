Equiteq's Brand Evolution Blends Emotional Intelligence and AI to Shape the Future of Investment Banking

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiteq, a global boutique investment bank and trusted advisor to companies transforming the world through technology and specialty services, unveiled a reimagined brand that puts emotional intelligence at the heart of everything it does, thoughtfully leveraging AI and automation to enhance speed and precision.

With this refresh, Equiteq brings new clarity to a principle that has always guided its work: emotional intelligence (EQ). The new monogram logo unites the letters E and Q, a visual representation of what sets the firm apart. Equiteq knows that successful transactions are not merely about numbers; they are about people. The team is committed to fostering genuine connections with clients, appealing to both founders and private equity firms and guiding them through the complexities of the investment process with empathy and expertise.

"The rebrand reflects more than a new look. It reflects our continued commitment to our clients," said David Jorgenson, chief executive officer. "Equiteq remains a trusted partner, equipped with the expertise and credibility to navigate even the most complex transactions."

With a global platform that leverages local intelligence from diverse markets, Equiteq delivers the best possible outcomes for clients while staying ahead of industry shifts. As Equiteq embraces the future, it remains committed to using cutting-edge tools in its operation, ensuring they are not just a participant in the market but a technological leader ready to tackle the challenges of tomorrow and provide unparalleled value to clients.

"As a former entrepreneur and Equiteq client, I've seen firsthand Equiteq's unmatched expertise and care translate into clear strategy and measurable outcomes," said Robby Riggs, chief transformation and operation officer. "The firm's innovative, future-focused approach to technology, combined with emotional intelligence, sets Equiteq apart in every transaction."

Equiteq also believes its strongest investment is in its people. As the firm grows, it is focused on attracting and retaining top talent and creating an environment where careers flourish.

For more information about how Equiteq can support your investment banking needs, visit equiteq.vercel.app/

About Equiteq:

Equiteq is a global boutique investment bank and trusted advisor, dedicated to serving companies transforming the world through technology and specialty consulting. With emotional intelligence (EQ) at the heart of its approach, Equiteq combines deep sector expertise, established relationships with leading strategic and financial investors and a people-first philosophy to deliver measurable outcomes. Its global platform spans major financial centers, enabling one collaborative team to leverage local intelligence and guide clients through complex transactions with empathy and expertise.

