Equitativa Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Stern Resources to Develop REIT in Indonesia

Indonesia represents a prime opportunity for real estate investors with its combination of strong demographic trends, market fundamentals and changing regulatory environment. With the world's 4th largest population, an exploding middle class, high expected economic growth, relatively stable currency to the dollar and high net operating incomes in relation to acquisition cost, Indonesia represents a huge and often unrealized opportunity.

The partnership will combine Stern Resources' deep local ties and experience in Indonesian Real Estate with Equitativa's track record of successful REIT management in emerging markets. Equitativa has managed multiple REITs in a variety of emerging markets and has seen outsize returns in many, bringing a history of institutional experience in REIT management alongside a consistent success record that its worldwide investor pool has come to rely on.

Sylvain Vieujot, founder of Equitativa and Chief Executive Officer of Emirates REIT, adds: "This joint venture represents an exciting and natural evolution for Equitativa Group enabling us to leverage on our extensive experience in breaking into new emerging markets with excellent potential. We have found in Stern Resources Group a great ally and are very excited for the future of this venture and the impact it will generate."

Hartadinata Harianto, Director of Stern Resources Group, says: "The collaboration with Equitativa Group fits seamlessly with Stern Resources' strategy of partnering with talented regional asset management companies. Equitativa has demonstrated excellent ability in entering new markets and creating attractive risk-adjusted, income-generating financial products for public investors alongside liquidity and diversification for asset owners."

About Equitativa Group

Equitativa is a leading regional REIT manager, offering innovative risk-adjusted, income-generating products that cater to institutional and retail investors. Equitativa founded Emirates REIT, listed on NASDAQ Dubai in DIFC, making it the largest REIT manager in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and biggest Sharia Compliant REIT manager globally. Additionally, Equitativa manages The Residential REIT, incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Markets. Equitativa has approximately US $2.0B of AUM and is further diversifying its REITs by launching hospitality, logistics and other REITs in emerging markets.

About Stern Resources

Stern Resources Inc is a diversified holding company that engages in ventures across multiple industries globally. The ventures include companies and assets in Consumer and Retail, Energy, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Institutions, and Industrials. The firm's current focus is the U.S. and emerging markets including the UAE, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

