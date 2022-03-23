Equine Diagnostic Services Market to Surpass US$ 280 Mn by 2030, Says TMR

Growing demand for specialized testing solutions and comprehensive services among pet owners expanding profitable avenues for service providers in equine diagnostic services market

Growing need for full-body equine veterinary imaging to unlock a vast lucrative avenue; well-established equine healthcare infrastructure makes North America highly lucrative

ALBANY, N.Y., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinarians, pet owners, and the scientific community at large are becoming increasingly aware of the need for advanced and comprehensive testing for diagnosis and managing infectious diseases in horses. Test providers in the equine diagnostic services market are leaning offering rapid and affordable pathogen testing, DNA testing, and blood testing in order to reinforce their credibility credentials. Global revenues of the equine diagnostic services market are projected to reach approximately US$ 280 Mn by 2030, projects a TMR study.

The growing number of board-certified veterinary specialists in the market has enriched the value chain. Over the years, the affordability and accessibility of genetic testing have increased, expanding profitable avenues for companies in the equine diagnostic services market. Advancements in veterinary imaging systems are spurring revenue streams, observed the TMR analysts for an in-depth study on the equine diagnostic services market.

Request Brochure of Equine Diagnostic Services Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=78964

However, there is a general lack of awareness about complex infectious diseases, and presents an unmet need for players in the market. Nevertheless, the huge economic losses arising out of such diseases in several countries is catalyzing advancements in diagnostics and lab infrastructure. Focus on specific etiologies is spurring the adoption of demand for specialized testing solutions, and the trend is expanding lucrative avenues in the equine diagnostic services market.

Key Findings of Equine Diagnostic Services Market Study

Increasing Adoption of Specialized Testing Solutions Presents Lucrative Avenues: Horse associations in developed nations are increasingly adopting specialized testing for various horse breeds. Advancements in lab infrastructure have enabled service providers offer affordable specialized testing solutions, thus expanding the avenue for profitable avenues in the equine diagnostic services market. Further, the demand for comprehensive test pertaining to phenotype testing has spurred the need for expanding the array of serologic tests to make care more targeted. On the other hand, the need for rapid infectious diseases testing is propelling revenue generation in the equine diagnostic services market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Equine Diagnostic Services Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=78964

Advancements in Equine Veterinary Imaging Systems to Catalyze Demand: The need for state-of-the art CT Scanning for horses has unlocked a promising avenue. Of note, full-body equine veterinary imaging systems present a lucrative avenue, observed the authors of the TMR study on the equine diagnostic services market. Service providers are offering state-of-the art equine veterinary imaging systems particularly to advanced technologies in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The demand for MRI has been growing among racehorse trainers, especially where horse racing and betting are a popular sport.

Equine Diagnostic Services Market: Key Drivers

The prevalence of infectious diseases is a key driver of the equine diagnostic services market

Expanding use of point-of-care testing in equine practice has translated into massive revenues in the equine diagnostic services market in recent years. Of note, benchtop diagnostic modalities will reinforce the concepts of diagnosis-targeted veterinary patient care, thus expanding the canvas for industry players.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Equine Diagnostic Services Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=78964

Equine Diagnostic Services Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held the leading share of the global equine diagnostic services market in 2019, and is expected to retain its lead during the forecast period. Rise in demand for services for diagnosing infectious anemia, salmonellosis, clostridial enteritis, and several other diseases has propelled revenue growth.

The evolving area of genetic testing in equine medicine has fueled the demand for equine diagnostic services in the region. Advancements in genomics techniques are catalyzing the evolution.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=78964

Equine Diagnostic Services Market: Competition Landscape

A large number of players in the global equine diagnostic services market makes the landscape increasingly fragmented. Some of the prominent players in the market are:

Neogen Corporation

B&W Equine Vets

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Equine Diagnostic Solution

Etalon Inc.

Veterinary Genetics Laboratory

Animal Genetics Inc.

EquiSeq Inc.

Generatio GmbH

Global Equine Diagnostic Services Market: Segmentation

Equine Diagnostic Services Market, by Service Type

Genetic Testing



Phenotype Testing



Infectious Disease Testing



Others

Equine Diagnostic Services Market, by Service Setting

Hospitals & Clinics



Lab Testing & Mobile Settings

Equine Diagnostic Services Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Hydrocortisone Market: The global hydrocortisone market was valued at ~US$ 1 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2020 to 2028. Adrenal insufficiency is a serious pathologic condition characterized by decreased production or action of glucocorticoids and/or mineralocorticoids and adrenal androgens. Prevalence of chronic primary adrenal insufficiency in Europe has been doubled from 40 to 70 cases per million population in the 1960s to 93 to 144 cases per million population by the end of 2017.

Anthelmintic Drugs Market: The global anthelmintic drugs market was valued at ~US$ 2 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. Anthelmintic drugs are the group of the antiparasite drugs recommended for the treatment of the helminths in the body. Anthelmintic drugs are used to remove the parasitic forms, such as roundworm, flatworm, whipworm, and pinworm from animals and humans.

Atipamezole Market: The global atipamezole market was valued at US$ 60 Mn in 2019. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~1% from 2020 to 2030. Atipamezole is a specific α2-antagonist that was developed to reverse the actions of medetomidine and has marketing authorization for dogs and cats. Medetomidine and antagonism with atipamezole is, presently widely utilized in small animal practice.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn Blog: https://tmrblog.com Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/equine-diagnostic-services-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research