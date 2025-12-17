EquiLend Invests in Digital Prime Technologies to Advance Institutional Tokenized-Asset and Digital-Markets Infrastructure

Partnership aligns EquiLend's infrastructure with tokenized assets, digital securities and stablecoins, delivering connectivity across Trading, Post-Trade and Data & Analytics to address evolving market structure and client workflow needs

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EquiLend, a global financial technology, data and analytics company for the securities finance industry, announced a strategic investment in Digital Prime Technologies, a U.S.-regulated provider of institutional crypto financing and prime brokerage technology, to advance institutional tokenized-asset and digital-markets infrastructure. The investment responds to accelerating market structure changes and client demand for governed, transparent, straight-through workflows across lending and financing in traditional and digital instruments.

Together, EquiLend and Digital Prime will enable workflows across trading, post-trade, and data, with an initial focus on institutional financing for tokenized assets, digital securities and crypto through Tokenet, Digital Prime's network. The Tokenet solution provides multi-custodian and multi-collateral life-cycle management, exposure monitoring and institutional reporting, with future phases deploying regulated stablecoin collateral and additional tokenized instruments.

Early priorities include aligning workflows with EquiLend's NGT and the 1Source post-trade platform, with aggregated activity routed to EquiLend's Data & Analytics to increase market transparency and operational efficiency as settlement cycles compress and financing activity modernizes.

"As digital asset adoption accelerates, market participants increasingly expect a seamless, unified experience across traditional and digital workflows. Institutions expect governance, transparency and straight-through processing in every asset class," said Rich Grossi , CEO of EquiLend. "Investing in Digital Prime extends our infrastructure model to tokenized assets and digital markets, positioning us to support clients as our market structures evolves."

Nick Delikaris , Chief Product Officer at EquiLend added "This investment enables us to extend EquiLend's market-leading infrastructure into tokenized assets and cryptocurrencies, delivering the same transparency, institutional rigor, and automation that our clients rely on across our core platforms."

"Digital Prime is built around institutional standards," said James Runnels , Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Prime Technologies. "EquiLend's investment and network will help us scale thoughtfully while we continue to prioritize compliance, risk management and transparency for clients."

Digital Prime operates U.S.-registered, regulated entities that serve institutional participants in digital-asset lending and financing.

About EquiLend

EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Post-Trade, Data & Analytics, RegTech and Platform Solutions for the securities finance industry. With offices in North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, EquiLend operates across various jurisdictions worldwide, adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

The company is committed to excellence and innovation and is consistently recognized for its contributions to the industry. EquiLend is Great Place to Work Certified™ in the U.S., UK, Ireland and India and has been awarded Global Data Provider of the Year and Regulatory Solution of the Year in the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards 2025.

For more information, please visit www.equilend.com

About Digital Prime Technologies

Through a multi-faceted product suite, Digital Prime Technologies enables its clients to quickly and easily deploy a full suite of digital asset solutions spanning execution, prime brokerage and lending. The digital assets sector is complicated and evolving rapidly, Digital Prime Technologies is built on TradFi principles and industry practices that are core to US regulated securities markets. Digital Prime Technologies' offering allows broker-dealers and capital markets firms to transact in the digital asset space with robust and fully customizable services suited to their business and compliance needs.

Media contacts

EquiLend: media@equilend.com

Digital Prime Technologies: james@digitalprimetechnologies.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1060364/EquiLend_Logo.jpg