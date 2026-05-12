EquiLend Acquires Finadium, Expanding Presence in Securities Finance Research & Consulting

Finadium to continue operating independently as a subsidiary of EquiLend

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EquiLend, a global leader in securities finance technology, data, and analytics, today announced the acquisition of Finadium, a premier research and consultancy firm serving the securities finance, repo, collateral, and capital markets infrastructure industries.

Finadium will operate as an independently functioning subsidiary of EquiLend. Its research will remain editorially independent, and Josh Galper will remain as leader of the firm, overseeing its day-to-day operations.

"This acquisition deepens our ability to serve clients across the securities finance industry," said Rich Grossi, CEO of EquiLend. "Finadium has built an exceptional reputation for impartial, best-in-class thinking and consulting, and we're committed to preserving that independence while investing to broaden and expand its consultancy services, enhancing the support available to meet the evolving needs of all market participants."

"We are very pleased to join the EquiLend family," said Josh Galper, leader of Finadium. "The markets are changing fast, and developing our franchise in partnership with EquiLend will support the entire funding and financing industry. We're excited to maintain our editorial independence while delivering world-class market intelligence and consulting to both EquiLend clients and a diverse range of market participants globally."

Finadium serves a global client base with research reports, data products, and consulting services focused on securities finance, repo, prime brokerage, and related capital markets topics. The acquisition expands EquiLend's access to market intelligence, consultancy capabilities, and reinforces its position as a comprehensive resource for the global securities finance community.

About EquiLend

EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Workflow Tools, Data & Insights, and Digital Solutions for the securities finance industry. With offices in North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, EquiLend operates across various jurisdictions worldwide, adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

The company is committed to excellence and innovation and is consistently recognized for its contributions to the industry. EquiLend is Great Place to Work Certified™ in the U.S., UK, Ireland and India and has been awarded Global Data Provider of the Year and Regulatory Solution of the Year in the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards 2025.

For more information, please visit www.equilend.com.

About Finadium

Finadium is a research and consulting firm focused on funding, financing and infrastructure for capital markets. In its research practice, the firm assists plan sponsors, asset managers, brokers, custodians, hedge funds and technology firms with understanding the market and in maximizing the effectiveness of their resources. Finadium market intelligence is available on a subscription basis. Finadium also conducts consulting assignments on vendor selection, marketing and product development.

For more information, please visit our website at www.finadium.com and follow Finadium on LinkedIn. Finadium publishes daily News & Opinion on our website.

EquiLend Media Contact:

media@equilend.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1060364/EquiLend_Logo.jpg