Equiduct welcomes SEB as the latest trading participant to join Apex

The leading Nordic bank will also use Equiduct's Market-by-Limit product which offers a consolidated market data view from 12 European markets.

STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiduct, the retail-focused pan-European exchange, announced today that SEB is the newest trading participant to join its commission-free Best Execution service, Apex. SEB will also consume and display Equiduct´s innovative market data services which offers a real-time consolidated view of liquidity from twelve major European markets.

SEB is one of the largest banks in the Nordic financial eco-system in terms of total assets and trading volumes. SEB is also renowned for its market leading equities business and for championing execution quality for investors in Sweden.

By joining Equiduct, SEB and its retail investors now have access to additional liquidity for over 3,000 stocks and ETFs across 12 European markets as well as its innovative cost-effective real-time consolidated market data. Retail investors using SEB join over 5.2 million retail end clients that already benefit from the best-in-class execution and market-data services provided by Equiduct.

Equiduct is fully committed to working alongside the Nordic retail brokerage community to ensure that an ever-growing number of individual investors receive the best possible execution for their orders in European equities and ETFs.

Wail Azizi, Chief Strategy Officer at Equiduct said: "We're excited to welcome SEB to our exchange. It's humbling to see our expansion in the Nordic region and know that we are providing Best Execution on Europe's most popular stocks and ETFs to a new group of Nordic investors. We're proud to be working with SEB, a bank that has a market leading equities business and is in the forefront of execution quality. This partnership resonates well with Equiduct´s mission and our constant drive to lead positive change in pan-European trading."

Kristian Gårder, co-head of Equities at SEB said: "Joining Equiduct will enhance our value proposition for SEB's retail trading clients. With the objective of providing easy access for trading major European equity markets digitally via our mobile app and internet bank, Equiduct will improve our position and further grow our business."

About Equiduct

Equiduct is an innovative, client driven pan-European exchange enabling retail brokers and institutional clients to achieve Best Execution in the most liquid and fragmented stocks and ETFs across 11 markets covering 16 European headline indices. Equiduct is a market segment of Börse Berlin, a regulated market operator under Article 44 of MiFID II. Börse Berlin is regulated by the Competent Authority Senatsverwaltung für Wirtschaft, Energie und Betriebe – Börsenaufsichtsbehörde and participation in trading is governed by German and European law. In 2022 it reported a turnover of €77bn and an overall ADV (average daily volume) of €300m.

About SEB

SEB is a leading northern European financial services group, with a history dating back to 1856. Innovation, entrepreneurship and an international perspective are part of our DNA. Our vision is to provide world-class service. We do this through long-term relationships, personal advice and digital services – and by supporting our customers in the transition to a more sustainable world. SEB group has 15 500 employees that serves 4 000 000 clients.

