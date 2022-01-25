Equiduct continues to set new records in 2021

Apex, the commission-free retail Best Execution service, continues to deliver growth in volume and market share since launch in 2019

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiduct, the pan-European retail exchange, today released trading statistics for the full year of 2021. The figures show record turnover of over €77bn, due continued client demand to access Apex, the commission-free Best Execution service for retail brokers, which launched at the end of 2019.

Equiduct recorded an average daily traded value (ADV) of €300M for the full year 2021, up 7% year-on-year despite a 4% decline in European trading levels for the same period. Apex continues to drive growth, with turnover up 14% vs 2020, and up 100% since launching the service. The exchange had a strong finish to 2021, with further new members coming onboard and the strategic launch of ETF trading. This led to an all-time quarterly record turnover in Q4 of €22.5bn and Apex alone grew 40% vs Q3.

Equiduct's share of pan-European trading grew by 11.3%, driven by the increase in retail activity, with Apex achieving a 19% market share increase year-on-year. At a regional level, Apex set new annual market share records across almost all markets with Spain, Italy and Germany increasing between 43% and 64% vs 2020, each achieving new quarterly records in Q4, up over 300% since launch.

Dave Murphy, CEO of Equiduct, said "We're thrilled to be setting new turnover and market share records for the second consecutive year since the launch of Apex which continues to generate strong demand throughout Europe. Operating in a highly regulated environment, our focus is the continuous improvement of the European retail market and that is at the core of everything we do at Equiduct. As a result, it's phenomenal to see such a response from the retail trading community continuing to trust us to deliver Best Execution on a daily basis".

Wail Azizi, Managing Director & Global Head of Growth at Equiduct, added "Equiduct's growth is a testament to the hard work of our team, who are constantly expanding relationships with our members and developing solutions to an ever-evolving retail investor audience. Seeing such a stellar performance by Apex, with a 40% rise in turnover in the last quarter alone, shows how much room there is for competition in the European retail landscape. We are extremely proud of the unique offering we have, providing access to trading and Best Execution to over five million retail investors in Europe every day".

Equiduct is an innovative, client driven pan-European exchange enabling retail brokers and institutional clients to achieve Best Execution in the most liquid and fragmented stocks and ETFs. Equiduct is a market segment of Börse Berlin, a regulated market operator under Article 44 of MiFID II. Börse Berlin is regulated by the Competent Authority Senatsverwaltung für Wirtschaft, Energie und Betriebe – Börsenaufsichtsbehörde and participation in trading is governed by German and European law.

