Equativ Enhances Curation Offering to Drive Greater Addressability in a Changing Identity Landscape

Equativ Buyer Connect (EBC) platform levels up programmatic efficiency, combining innovative curation tools with first-party data to streamline unique deal creation.

PARIS and NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equativ , the global independent ad tech company, today announced the latest enhancements on Equativ Buyer Connect (EBC), a self-serve curation platform built for control and simplicity. EBC provides agencies, data providers, and media owners with an all-inclusive toolkit for creating, enriching, and scaling media products that can help amplify performance and grow their businesses. Following significant investment in the past year, and with the increasing importance of controlled media buying solutions due to the loss of third-party cookies, the platform now offers expanded addressability options, facilitating more direct, efficient, and transparent transactions for both buyers and sellers.

Equativ Curation Marketplace

The extended offering also boasts a host of features driving innovation at scale and unlocking competitive differentiation using bespoke media products. This includes fueling simplified creation of data-enriched deals across multiple media owners with substantial reach. Buyers get direct access to high-quality supply from Equativ's marketplace while media owners who make their inventory available for curation can gain incremental demand, driving equitable value across the ecosystem.

Additional platform benefits include:

Creative versatility: Diverse audience targeting across high-quality inventory and impactful creative formats, covering connected TV (CTV), online video, and display.

Efficient deal management: Ability to package multiple deals into a single deal ID to build strategic marketplaces around key strategies like CTV and sustainability, with greater transparency into the supply path.

Future-proofed media buying: Privacy-first solutions like contextual targeting power safe addressability at scale, while Equativ's partnerships with leading clean rooms enable secure and seamless activation of first-party audience data.

Agnostic identity approach: Delivering advertising use cases (data onboarding, frequency capping) using alternative IDs across any demand-side platform (DSP), facilitating enhanced delivery and measurement of key performance metrics.

Omnicom Media Group is among the leading media and marketing agencies using EBC's curation tools to build marketplaces that maximize performance against its global advertising objectives. Highlighting their recent campaign successes, Carlos Aguilar , Head of Programmatic at Omnicom Media Group, shares: "In 2023, Equativ's SSP successfully drove 50% of our campaigns with its focus on curated inventory, making sure our ads are of high quality and cost-effective. This approach is also aligned with Omnicom's key principles: transparency in the supply chain, premium inventory selection, customer protection and quality brand safety, and optimization of competitive costs."

Audigent is one of the forward-looking data providers exploring the potential curation creates to propel privacy-centric, transparent, and sustainable data usage. Commenting on the company's long-standing collaboration with Equativ, Chris Meredith , GM of Supply Side Partnerships at Audigent says: "Partners like Equativ demonstrate leadership in curation through their significant investments in integration and infrastructure, which are serving to unlock the full potential of curation for their partners and clients."

"The addition of further curation capabilities to the EBC platform helps drive our goal to streamline supply paths by facilitating clear, straightforward, and flexible deal creation, as well as smart data-led targeting," comments Parag Vohra Chief Revenue Officer for Equativ. " In the near future, the addition of immediate campaign activation capabilities will see Equativ become the only end-to-end curation platform.

About Equativ

Equativ is a leading independent ad tech platform built to serve the interests of both advertisers and publishers. Equativ provides brand and privacy-safe solutions that empower its clients to achieve maximum impact, while respecting the rights of consumers, and combines client expertise and engineering excellence to serve the interests of both the supply-side and demand-side with equal professionalism and technical sophistication.

Headquartered in Paris and New York, Equativ operates globally with a team of over 550 employees in 16 offices. Equativ offers the market its own independent ad server, SSP, buyer tools, and media services to fulfill the promise of advertising technology.

