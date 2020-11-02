EQT Public Value to invest in BioGaia , a world leader in probiotic food supplements

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

EQT Public Value to invest in BioGaia through participation in a directed issue

As an active and long-term owner, EQT Public Value intends to work closely with existing shareholders, the board of directors and management with the ambition to support BioGaia's continued growth

EQT Public Value aims to support BioGaia by providing access to EQT's healthcare expertise, broad advisory network and in-house digital and sustainability teams

The EQT Public Value fund ("EQT Public Value") announces its commitment to participate in a directed issue in BioGaia AB ("BioGaia" or "the Company"). As part of the directed issue, which is subject to the approval of an extraordinary general meeting, EQT Public Value intends to acquire 1,625,000 B shares representing a consideration of SEK 650 million.

Founded in Sweden in 1990 by entrepreneurs Peter Rothschild and Jan Annwall, BioGaia has built a world-leading position in the probiotic food supplements space. The Company has created networks of leading, independent researchers and specialists, manufacturing experts and local distribution partners worldwide. BioGaia's clinically proven products are recommended by pediatricians and other healthcare professionals and sold across more than 100 countries.

BioGaia is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm and reported net sales of SEK 768 million and EBIT of SEK 243 million in 2019. The Company has a market capitalisation of SEK 7.3 billion pre directed issue, based on the closing price on Friday 30 October 2020 of SEK 423.5 per share.

BioGaia operates in an attractive and growing market underpinned by secular trends, such as an increased focus on health, a broadened use of probiotics in new fields, and an increased inclination towards preventive care. Following the approval of an extraordinary general meeting, BioGaia is expected to leverage on EQT's long experience from developing strong healthcare assets, its global advisory network and in-house digital and sustainability teams. Moreover, BioGaia's has a solid platform from which EQT Public Value foresees many opportunities for further organic growth and acquisitions.

Niklas Ringby, Co-Head of Public Value and Partner at EQT Partners, said: "We have followed BioGaia for a long time and are impressed with the company's 30-year long track record of probiotic innovation, growth and recent initiatives to digitalize its business, an area where EQT has vast experience. Biogaia's focus on making a positive societal impact is also well aligned with EQT's strategy of making purpose-driven investments. EQT Public Value looks forward to working together with shareholders, board and management on the next phase of BioGaia's growth journey."

In addition to BioGaia, EQT Public Value has previously disclosed positions in Securitas, BHG Group AB, Storebrand, Adapteo and AFRY AB

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with more than EUR 75 billion in raised capital and currently more than EUR 46 billion in assets under management across 16 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America with total sales of more than EUR 27 billion and approximately 159,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

About BioGaia

BioGaia is an innovative Swedish healthcare company and has been a world-leader in food supplements with probiotics for more than 30 years. Over the years we have created networks of leading, independent researchers and specialists, manufacturing experts and local distribution partners worldwide. Our products are recommended by pediatricians and other healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries. BioGaia's products contain Lactobacillus reuteri, a probiotic bacteria that helps good microorganisms restore a natural balance in the gut. L. reuteri is one of few bacteria that has co-evolved with humans and because of this it naturally colonizes and has a strong adaptation and interacts with us. To date L. reuteri has been tested in 217 clinical trials (January 2020) and proven effective and safe in children and adults. BioGaia wants to contribute to better health in the world by offering clinically-proven and user-friendly probiotic products.

