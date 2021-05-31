EQT Private Equity makes minority investment in DESOTEC, a leading European environmental services company

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

EQT Private Equity acquires a minority position in DESOTEC, a leading European environmental services company

Belgium -based DESOTEC provides mobile filtration solutions for a broad range of industrial applications through a unique closed-loop service model

EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Mid Market Europe fund ("EQT Private Equity'') has acquired a 15 percent minority stake in DESOTEC ("the Company") alongside private equity funds managed by Blackstone ("Blackstone"). In March 2021, Blackstone agreed to acquire DESOTEC from the EQT VII fund, as part of the transaction EQT Mid Market Europe secured the option to co-invest alongside Blackstone for a minority position with board representation. EQT Private Equity has hereby decided to exercise the option.

Based in Roeselare, Belgium, DESOTEC is a leading European environmental services company with a mission to protect the planet through innovative circular filtration solutions, enabling clean water, air, and soil. The Company was founded in 1990 and is focusing on mobile purification solutions mainly based on activated carbon technology.

DESOTEC's fleet of approximately 2,700 mobile filters is the largest of its kind in Europe and serves a broad range of industrial applications, including air emission, biogas, remediation, wastewater, and chemicals. The Company's mobile filters enable its customers to comply with environmental regulations and sustainability requirements, through its closed-loop, "Filtration-as-a-Service" rental solution.

EQT VII acquired DESOTEC in 2017 and made significant investments in its sales and digital capabilities under its ownership period. Moreover, EQT supported DESOTEC's technology and R&D investments to enable a more circular service offering. Today, the Company is the European market leader in its field with strong tailwinds and impressive track-record of double-digit organic growth. Under the new ownership structure, EQT Private Equity will continue to support DESOTEC alongside Blackstone on its mission to better protect the planet. The Company aims to continue its pan-European growth strategy and fortify its market-leading position.

Vesa Koskinen, Partner in EQT Private Equity's advisory team, said, "We are impressed by the achievements of DESOTEC and its management. The Company has grown into a true environmental services leader that is well positioned for further growth. We look forward to continuing our partnership with DESOTEC's management as we start the next chapter of the Company's mission to better protect the planet."

The closing of EQT VII's exit, and EQT Mid Market Europe's investment in DESOTEC were both completed on 31 May 2021.

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with more than EUR 67 billion in assets under management across 26 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas with total sales of approximately EUR 29 billion and more than 175,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

About DESOTEC

DESOTEC, founded in 1990, is the leading European provider of mobile filtration technology through a unique and circular service concept, which helps protect the planet by enabling clean water, air, and soil. DESOTEC's customer base is constantly growing thanks to a strong focus on 24/7 service and a commitment to design and deliver the best solution in close dialogue with the customer. Through in-depth expertise of industrial applications and continuous investment in mobile filters, centralised reactivation capacity and well-positioned European hubs, DESOTEC ensures that the European industry can meet the increasing regulations for a better and cleaner environment.

More info: www. desotec .com and www.desotecsustainability.com

