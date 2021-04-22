EQT IX holds final close - reaching hard cap with solid investor commitment to thematic approach

The EQT IX fund holds final close at EUR 15.6 billion in fee-generating AUM, confirming investors' continued commitment to EQT's thematic investment approach

STOCKHOLM, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that EQT IX (the "Fund") has held its final close at EUR 15.6 billion in fee-generating assets under management, marking EQT's first key fund closing since EQT AB's public listing in 2019. EQT IX was launched in January 2020, made its first investment in July, and is currently 40-45 percent invested.

The Fund size is significantly larger than its predecessor fund, EQT VIII, as a result of a strong and undiminished demand from both existing and new investors. It further solidifies the continued support for EQT's active ownership approach and strategy to invest with the megatrends and themes that have been accelerated during the global pandemic, such as Healthcare and TMT, contributing to resilient fund performance.

The commitments into the Fund represent a well-diversified group of investors across Europe, the Nordics, Asia, North America and the Middle East, representing pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, asset managers and high-net-worth individuals. Approximately 70 percent of the commitments to EQT IX were made by investors in the predecessor fund.

Per Franzén, Partner and Co-Head of EQT Private Equity, said: "The successful fundraising of EQT IX was materially concluded in September 2020 and it has now reached its final closing. We have had strong support from a truly global investor base and are both humble and proud to continue to earn investors' trust. Our bold ambition of future-proofing companies around the globe and making a positive impact while generating outstanding returns stays firm."

EQT IX will continue the investment strategy of the previous EQT Private Equity funds, focusing on high-quality companies with strong development potential to leverage the EQT value creation toolbox, global platform, digitalization experience and proven governance model to drive performance.

Through a thematic and sector-based approach, and by being local with locals, EQT intends to source unique investment opportunities in EQT IX's target markets. Investment opportunities will be sought primarily in Europe and the US, focusing on four core sectors, Healthcare, TMT and Services, as well as selectively investing in Industrial Technology.

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization focused on active ownership strategies. With a Nordic heritage and a global mindset, EQT has a track record of almost three decades of delivering attractive returns across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. Uniquely, EQT is the only large private markets firm in the world with investment strategies covering all phases of a business' development, from start-up to maturity. Including Exeter, EQT today has more than EUR 67 billion in assets under management across 26 active funds within two business segments – Private Capital and Real Assets.

With its roots in the Wallenberg family's entrepreneurial mindset and philosophy of long-term ownership, EQT is guided by a set of strong values and a distinct corporate culture. EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to future-proof companies, generate attractive returns and make a positive impact with everything EQT does.

The EQT AB Group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which include general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds. EQT has offices across Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America with more than 975 employees

