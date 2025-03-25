EQT Foundation opens global grant program for scientists working on solutions for women's health

EQT Foundation opens applications for deeptech solutions tackling female-specific health challenges worldwide, with a focus on funding breakthrough scientific innovation

The grants program will award between EUR 25,000 to EUR 100,000

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Foundation is announcing a new global call for proposals under its Breakthrough Science grants program, awarding between €25,000 to €100,000 for pioneering researchers tackling women's health challenges. The program aims to accelerate the development of groundbreaking diagnostics, therapeutics, and deeptech solutions addressing critical gaps in female health, an area historically underfunded despite its vast economic and societal impact. The call is open to scientists from accredited institutions worldwide, ensuring that innovations from diverse research ecosystems can contribute to closing the women's health gap.

Women's health has long been overlooked in medical research and funding, leading to persistent diagnostic delays, limited treatment options, and poor health outcomes. Despite women comprising over half the global population, only one percent1 of healthcare innovation investment is directed specifically toward female-specific conditions. Many diseases – ranging from cardiovascular and autoimmune disorders to gynecological and maternal health issues – are understudied, misdiagnosed, or lack effective treatment options. These challenges are even more pronounced in low-resource settings, where access to specialized care and cutting-edge medical solutions remains limited.

EQT Foundation's Breakthrough Science grants program is designed to fund scientists working on solutions at the intersection of science and commercialization. It prioritizes research focused on:

Advanced diagnostics for conditions like endometriosis, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders that present differently in women

Non-hormonal therapeutics for menstrual health, menopause, and gynecological conditions

Female-focused deeptech innovations improving access, affordability & effectiveness of care

Innovative maternal health solutions for complications like pre-eclampsia and pre-term birth, with an emphasis on both high- and low-resource healthcare settings

Beyond funding, EQT Foundation provides access to EQT's global network, connecting scientists with industry partners, commercialization support, and expert mentorship to help bring these breakthrough ideas from lab to market.

Scientists interested in applying for the program can submit their proposals until April 27, 2025, 23:59 CET. Applications will be reviewed by a panel of experts, with selected candidates advancing to a second-stage interview with the EQT Foundation team. Final grant recipients will be announced in early June 2025.

To apply, visit https://eqtfoundation.typeform.com/womenshealth

More information about the program can be found at https://eqtfoundation.com/womens-health/

The EQT Foundation finances its initiatives through dividends derived from its ownership in EQT, receives one percent of carry from Partners at EQT Funds2, and co-investments from the EQT Foundation Members.

1McKinsey & Company, Unlocking opportunities in women's healthcare, 2022

2Senior Partners at EQT Funds have the option at fund establishment to allocate a portion of their investment in the carried interest, the profit-sharing mechanism of the fund, to the EQT Foundation.

