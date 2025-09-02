EQT Foundation opens applications for breakthrough research grant in rare diseases

EQT Foundation opens applications for deeptech solutions grant, tackling transforming how we diagnose, treat, and manage rare conditions

The program will award between EUR 25,000 to EUR 100 ,000

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Foundation is launching a new call for proposals under its Breakthrough Science program. The program awards catalytic grants of €25,000 to €100,000 to researchers tackling urgent challenges in the field of rare diseases. Designed to accelerate bold scientific ideas with high potential for real-world patient impact, the program supports translational research that might be overlooked by traditional funders. The call is open to scientists affiliated with accredited nonprofit institutions globally.

More than 300 million people worldwide live with a rare disease, nearly half of them children¹. For most, the path to diagnosis is long and uncertain, and treatment options are limited or nonexistent. At the same time, the rare disease field has given rise to some of the most significant advances in medicine, from gene therapy to RNA-based modulation. This grant call aims to support the next generation of these breakthroughs, solutions that begin with the rare few but ripple across science and healthcare systems at large.

The program seeks research at the intersection of deeptech innovation and clinical application, with a focus on:

Novel therapeutic platforms: gene and RNA therapies, enzyme replacement, oral treatments, delivery innovations, and scalable approaches to individualized medicine

Biomarker discovery and diagnostics: tools that accelerate early detection and improve trial design, especially in underserved settings

Trial acceleration: registries, digital biomarkers, and AI-enabled evidence generation for faster paths to first-in-patient

Access-enabling technologies: innovations that reduce cost or complexity of deployment in low-resource or remote settings

Human-relevant disease models: induced pluripotent stem cells, organoids, or organ-on-chip platforms that deepen mechanistic insight and de-risk clinical development

Cilia Holmes Indahl, CEO, EQT Foundation, comments: "Rare diseases often go unseen and unheard, leaving millions, many of them children, without effective treatments or timely diagnoses. Through this fast-track grant program, we're not just funding research, we're supporting bold scientists to make the leap from lab to clinic. We believe breakthrough technologies can help improve treatments for rare diseases in cost-effective ways, representing an interesting new area for impact investors looking to improve quality-adjusted life years."

In addition to funding, the grantees will benefit from access to EQT's global network, connecting them with advisors, potential industry partners, and commercialization support tailored to the needs of translational science.

Applications open on September 2, 2025, and close on October 1, 2025, at 23:59 CET. Proposals will be reviewed by a panel of scientific and translational experts. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to interview with the EQT Foundation team, with final decisions communicated shortly thereafter.

To apply, visit: https://eqtgroup.com/eqt-foundation/grant-submission

1United Nations General Assembly, Addressing the Challenges of Persons Living with a Rare Disease and Their Families (A/RES/76/132), 2021

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-foundation-opens-applications-for-breakthrough-research-grant-in-rare-diseases,c4228486

The following files are available for download: