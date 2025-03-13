EQT completes sale of shares in Galderma Group AG

The sale resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of c. CHF 1.3 billion , of which EQT received c. CHF 354 million

STOCKHOLM, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to previous announcements, an affiliate of the funds known as EQT VIII ("EQT") is pleased to announce the completion of the placement of 15,000,000 shares in Galderma Group AG (SIX: GALD) (the "Company") (the "Shares") for aggregate gross proceeds of c. CHF 1.3 billion via an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Placement").

As part of the Placement, EQT received gross proceeds of c. CHF 354 million. The Placement was completed on 13 March 2025. BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the Placement.

