EQT completes sale of shares in Beijer Ref

The sale resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of c. SEK 3.1 billion

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to previous announcements, Breeze TopCo S.à r.l. (the "Selling Stockholder"), an affiliate of the fund known as EQT IX, is pleased to announce the completion of the placement of 20 million class B shares (the "Shares") in Beijer Ref AB (publ) (STO: BEIJ-B) (the "Company") for aggregate gross proceeds of c. SEK 3.1 billion via an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Placement").

The settlement of the Shares was completed on 29 August 2025. Citigroup Global Markets Limited, DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) and Jefferies GmbH acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, and Mizuho Bank Europe N.V. as joint bookrunner, for the Placement.

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

Important notice

This press release does not constitute (i) an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Beijer Ref AB (publ) or any of its affiliates and it does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 or (ii) an offer of securities for sale in the United States or elsewhere. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offering of any of the securities mentioned in this press release in the United States.

