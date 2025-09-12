EQT completes public offering of common stock of Waystar Holding Corp.

  • The offering resulted in aggregate proceeds of c. USD $705.8 million, of which EQT received c. USD 304.5 million

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of the fund known as EQT VIII ("EQT") is pleased to announce the completion of an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of c. 18.0 million shares of common stock of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: WAY) (the "Company") ("Shares"), for aggregate proceeds of c. USD 705.8 million to all the selling stockholders.  As part of the Offering, EQT sold c. 7.8 million Shares (and now holds c. 24.9 million Shares) and received proceeds of c. USD 304.5 million. The remaining Shares sold in the Offering were sold by other stockholders of the Company. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as underwriter of the Offering, which was completed on September 12, 2025. The Company did not sell any Shares in the Offering and did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the Shares sold by EQT and the other stockholders.

