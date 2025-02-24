EQT completes public offering of common stock of Waystar Holding Corp

The offering resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of USD920 million , of which EQT received c. USD393 million

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of the fund known as EQT VIII ("EQT") is pleased to announce the completion of an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 23 million shares of common stock of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: WAY) (the "Company") ("Shares") for aggregate gross proceeds of USD920 million. As part of the Offering, EQT sold c. 9.8 million Shares (and now holds c. 38.8 million Shares) and received gross proceeds of c. USD393 million. The remaining Shares sold in the Offering were sold by other stockholders of the Company. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Barclays acted as joint book-running managers of the Offering, which was completed on February 24, 2025, and as representatives of the several underwriters. The Company did not sell any Shares in the Offering and did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the Shares sold by EQT and the other stockholders.

