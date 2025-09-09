EQT completes public offering of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services

The offering resulted in gross proceeds of USD344 million

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier TopCo Partnership, L.P. (the "Selling Stockholder"), an affiliate of the funds known as EQT Infrastructure III and EQT Infrastructure IV, is pleased to announce the completion of an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 10,000,000 shares of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE: KGS) (the "Company") for gross proceeds of USD344 million. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the underwriter for the Offering, which was completed on September 9, 2025. The Company did not sell any shares of its common stock in the Offering and did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock sold by the Selling Stockholder.

