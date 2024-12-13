EQT completes public offering of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services

News provided by

EQT

13 Dec, 2024, 21:28 GMT

  • The offering resulted in gross proceeds of USD232,925,000 

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of the funds known as EQT Infrastructure III and EQT Infrastructure IV ("EQT") is pleased to announce the completion of an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 5,500,000 shares of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE: KGS) (the "Company") for gross proceeds of USD232,925,000. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan acted as the underwriters for the Offering, which was completed on December 13, 2024. The Company did not sell any shares of its common stock in the Offering and did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock sold by EQT.

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-completes-public-offering-of-common-stock-of-kodiak-gas-services,c4082355

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4082355/3172822.pdf

EQT - Kodiak Sell Down (Dec 2024) (KE Draft 12.12.24)_v2_Final

Also from this source

EQT Exeter acquires two UK warehouses in Milton Keynes and Dartford

EQT Exeter, a leading global real estate investment manager, today announced that the EQT Exeter European Logistics Value Fund IV ("EQT Exeter") has...

EQT Life Sciences Leads Series B Extension in Noema Pharma, Raising Total Series B Financing to CHF 130 million

EQT Life Sciences is pleased to announce that the LSP 7 fund has invested in Noema Pharma ("the Company"). The clinical-stage biotech company...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Gas

Gas

Utilities

Utilities

Stock Offering

Stock Offering

News Releases in Similar Topics