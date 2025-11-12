EQT agrees to sale of shares in Azelis Group NV

c. 44 million shares in Azelis agreed to be sold

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akita I S. à r. L., an entity indirectly controlled by an affiliate of the funds called EQT VIII ("EQT") is pleased to announce it has signed a definitive agreement to sell c. 44 million shares in Azelis Group NV (EBR: AZE) (the "Company") to JNE Partners, First Pacific Advisors, LP's managed funds and accounts, and Temasek, all existing shareholders of the Company, and others.

Following the Sale, EQT will hold a c.10% ownership stake in the Company and the remaining stake is subject to customary lock-up terms for 90 days. The Sale is due to complete on Wednesday 12th November, 2025.

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

