EQT AB (publ) half-year report 2020

Active and responsible ownership crucial in challenging times

Please note that all figures refer to continued operations, excluding Credit, unless stated otherwise

Highlights for Jan-Jun 2020 (Jan-Jun 2019)

Total investments by the EQT funds in the period of EUR 2.0bn ( EUR 5.7bn ) and total gross fund exits of EUR 0.2bn ( EUR 4.3bn )

( ) and total gross fund exits of ( ) Fee-generating AUM of EUR 36.5bn as of June 30, 2020 ( EUR 36.8bn )

as of ( ) The target size for EQT Infrastructure V was set at EUR 12.5bn as announced on June 30, 2020

as announced on Number of full-time equivalent employees and on-site consultants (FTE plus) amounted to 699 (608) at the end of the period, of which FTEs amounted to 651 (551)

An agreement to divest the business segment Credit was signed, as announced on June 18, 2020 . The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020

. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020 Adjusted total revenue of EUR 261m ( EUR 282m ), 7% lower than H1 2019. Total revenue of EUR 264m ( EUR 278m ). Management fees remained flat at EUR 265m ( EUR 264m ). Lower fund valuations in carried interest generating funds resulted in carried interest and investment income of EUR -4m ( EUR 18m )

( ), 7% lower than H1 2019. Total revenue of ( ). Management fees remained flat at ( ). Lower fund valuations in carried interest generating funds resulted in carried interest and investment income of ( ) Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 80m ( EUR 133m ), corresponding to a margin of 31% (47%). EBITDA of EUR 79m ( EUR 117m ), corresponding to a margin of 30% (42%). The change in EBITDA margin is primarily a consequence of the growth in number of employees in anticipation of future expansion and of lower fund valuations in carried interest generating funds

( ), corresponding to a margin of 31% (47%). EBITDA of ( ), corresponding to a margin of 30% (42%). The change in EBITDA margin is primarily a consequence of the growth in number of employees in anticipation of future expansion and of lower fund valuations in carried interest generating funds Adjusted net income of EUR 60m ( EUR 103m ). Net income of EUR 59m ( EUR 90m )

( ). Net income of ( ) Reported basic earnings per share of EUR 0.062 (EUR 0.113) . Diluted earnings per share of EUR 0.062 (EUR 0.113)

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

Investment level in key funds as of August 20, 2020 , was 5-10% in EQT IX and 80-85% in EQT Infrastructure IV

, was 5-10% in EQT IX and 80-85% in EQT Infrastructure IV The fundraising of EQT IX runs according to plan and is anticipated to be materially concluded during Q3

The commitment period in EQT VIII has been terminated and EQT IX activated as announced on July 14, 2020

Investment and exit activity after the reporting period includes acquisition of IFS by EQT IX, add-on acquisitions by EQT VIII portfolio companies SUSE and Waystar, additional minority sell down in Musti Group by EQT Mid Market and acquisitions of Metlifecare and EdgeConneX by EQT Infrastructure IV

Presentation of EQT AB's half-year report 2020

Financial analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference, including a presentation at 08.30 CEST. The presentation for the telephone conference will be available on www.eqtgroup.com/shareholders/financial-reporting.

At the telephone conference, Christian Sinding, CEO and Managing Partner, and Kim Henriksson, CFO, will present the report, followed by a Q&A session.

To participate, please use the following dial-in details, at least 10 minutes in advance.

Sweden: +46-8-566-42-651

UK: +44-333-300-08-04

USA: +1-631-913-14-22

Confirmation Code: 74977855

The telephone conference can be followed live on www.eqtgroup.com/shareholders/financial-reporting and a recording will be available afterwards.

Information on EQT AB's financial reporting

The EQT AB Group has a long-term business model founded on a promise to its fund investors to invest capital, drive value creation and create consistent attractive returns over a 5 to 10-year horizon. The Group's financial model is primarily affected by the size of its fee-generating assets under management, the performance of the EQT funds and its ability to recruit and retain top talent. The Group operates in a market driven by long-term trends and thus believes quarterly financial statements are less relevant for investors in EQT AB's share. However, in order to provide the market with relevant and suitable information about the Group's development, EQT AB publishes quarterly announcements with key operating numbers that are relevant for the business performance (taking Nasdaq's guidance note for preparing interim management statements into consideration). In addition, EQT AB publishes a half-year report and a year-end report including financial statements and further information relevant for investors in the EQT AB share. EQT AB also publishes an annual report including sustainability reporting.

This is information that EQT AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on August 20, 2020

About EQT

EQT is a differentiated global investment organization with a 25-year track-record of consistent investment performance across multiple geographies, sectors, and strategies.

EQT has raised more than EUR 62 billion since inception and currently has around EUR 40 billion in assets under management across 19 active funds within three business segments - Private Capital, Real Assets and Credit. With its roots in the Wallenberg family's entrepreneurial mindset and philosophy of long-term ownership, EQT is guided by a set of strong values and a distinct corporate culture. EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to future-proof companies, generate attractive returns and make a positive impact with everything EQT does.

The EQT AB Group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which include general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds. EQT has offices in 17 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific and North America with more than 700 employees.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

