EQT AB (publ) announces pricing of Inaugural Offering of USD Senior Notes

STOCKHOLM, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 1 May 2025, EQT AB (publ) (the "Company") announced that it has priced its offering (the "Offering") of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.850% Senior Notes due 2035 (the "Notes") at a price equal to 99.783% of the aggregate principal amount thereof. Interest will be payable semi-annually.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close on or about May 8, 2025, subject to customary conditions precedent for similar transactions.

For further information, please contact:

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder and Bondholder Relations

Tel: +46 72 989 0915

Email: olof.svensson@eqtpartners.com

