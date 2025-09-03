EQ Europe: Culture, Not Capital, Kills Mergers

EQ BEAM predicts people-related risks in deals and provides solutions.

- Acquisitions destroy more value than any other single action taken by companies.*

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, hundreds of mergers and acquisition transactions were conducted in Sweden to a value of over 150 million SEK. It is well known that over 70% of investments fail to meet their objectives. At least 30% of these failed transactions are caused directly by cultural integration issues such as unsynchronised leadership and culture clashes. (McKinsey, Deloitte, KPMG). The due diligence process simply isn't good enough at minimizing human risks.

"EQ Europe has observed this for many years. We wanted to reduce this negative trend, and we are proud to introduce a new approach, one that redefines how companies handle both due diligence and post-integration," says Jenny Westergård, former banker and now CEO of EQ Europe.

EQ BEAM (Behavioural Emotional Intelligence AI Model) shines a light on human capital - leadership and culture - turning soft factors into hard data. It measures and quantifies the alignment of teams, organisations, and boards to predict people-related deal risks and value creation potential.

Crucially, EQ BEAM doesn't stop at prediction. It identifies practical, targeted interventions to improve integration outcomes, strengthen leadership alignment, and unlock business value - thereby creating better and more sustainable workplaces.

For more information, contact us at info@eqeurope.com or reach out directly to Jenny Westergård, CEO of EQ Europe, jenny@eqeurope.com, +46 70 763 30 11.

* Aswath Damodaran, Professor of Finance at New York University

