Epsilor Presents New 6T Battery for Military Vehicles with the Highest Energy Capacity in The Market

With 4,400Wh/174Ah capacity, the new 25.2V battery demonstrates energy density six times higher than similar Lead Acid batteries, and 50% higher than any other Lithium 6T battery. The new COMBATT 6T battery will be displayed at DSEI UK 2025 (September 9-12, Stand N11-104).

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilor Electric Fuel Ltd., a world recognized developer and manufacturer of smart Li-Ion batteries and chargers, has completed the development if its new generation COMBATT 6T Li-Ion battery for military vehicles, offering the highest energy capacity in the market of 4,400Wh/174Ah. The new battery, named COMBATT ELI-52526-GM, will be presented at DSEI UK 2025 (September 9-12, Stand N11-104).

Epsilor's New COMBATT 6T Battery for Military Vehicles

Designed for use in defense vehicles, deployable weapon systems and naval applications, the new battery will provide military users with extremely high energy capacity, of 4,400Wh in a 27kg pack, six times the energy density of traditional Lead-Acid batteries with a similar 6T form factor, and approximately 50% more energy than any other 6T Lithium battery.

MIL-PRF-32565C Compliance

During the last year, Epsilor's COMBATT 6T batteries are undergoing rigorous tests by US based laboratories, as part of the company's certification campaign aiming to obtain the US ARMY Military Performance Specification Compliance (MIL-PRF-32565C - TYPE 2). The tests include bullet penetration, heat up to 500˚C, performance in cold and hot temperatures, long cycle life, communication with client's platforms, and more.

"With our new COMBATT battery we overcame the lithium battery safety issue, which is considered a significant challenge", said Ronen Badichi, Epsilor President and General Manager. "By using a unique energy absorbing design, we are offering the highest energy capacity in the 6T category, while staying within the demanding safety requirements of the US ARMY standard", Badichi added.

COMBATT Range of Products

Epsilor offers a range of NATO Standard 6T Lithium batteries, optimized for various defense systems:

COMBATT ELI-52526-DM/GM: high-capacity Li-Ion batteries, which provide extremely high energy capacity of 3.6kWh up to 4.4kWh (144Ah-174Ah), complying with MIL-PRF-32565C (Type 2).

COMBATT ELP-02426-M: high capacity LFP battery, with superior safety and energy density of 2,560Wh/100Ah, complying with the safety requirements of MIL-PRF-32565C (Type 1).

COMBATT ELI-52526-C: high-capacity Li-Ion battery, which provides extremely high energy density of 4.2kWh (166Ah), in a cost-effective pack. This battery is optimal for robotics, tactical energy storage and micro-grid applications.

About Epsilor

Epsilor Electric Fuel Ltd. is a world recognized developer and producer of smart batteries, chargers, and mobile power management systems for defense, aerospace, medical, transportation, industrial, and marine applications. Based in Israel, the company is part of the Michigan, US based Arotech Corporation (www.arotech.com).

To learn more, visit Epsilor (www.epsilor.com), or follow us on LinkedIn.

