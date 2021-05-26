Epresspack, the Digital Newsroom Publisher, Signs a Joint Venture with Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Launches MediaConnect, a Unique Service in France

PARIS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epresspack, the European publisher of newsrooms dedicated to corporate reputation issues, together with Agence France-Presse (AFP) is today announcing the launch of MediaConnect, a unique service in France that optimises and secures the relationship between communication professionals (companies, organisations, institutions, consulting agencies) and information professionals (journalists, bloggers, influencers). The result of a joint venture between Epresspack and AFP, this large-scale newsroom is housed within an eponymous AFP subsidiary of which Epresspack is a shareholder.

Both a database and a search engine, MediaConnect enhances the value of information published by companies and organisations, while facilitating the work of the media by providing access to useful information whose source is authenticated (via Blockchain). More specifically, the platform centralises and archives press releases (texts, images, videos, graphics, etc.) submitted by companies. Journalists, for their part, may access this content from a secure space from which they can manage their favourites, launch searches facilitated by a comprehensive range of filters, and set up their email alerts.

Simplicity, trust and community are the hallmarks of this innovative newsroom, which offers an intuitive, responsive and secure experience for senders and receivers alike.

Aimed at all types of companies, institutions or individuals, the MediaConnect platform - financed through issuer subscriptions - will see its development ensured by AFP, which has a large institutional and corporate clientele, and Epresspack, whose technology has been adopted by many major brands and companies.

"We are very proud of our technological, commercial and financial partnership with this global news agency," explains Antoun Sfeir, CEO and founder of Epresspack. "It is recognition for the innovative technological solutions we have been developing for the past 10 years for the benefit of companies and their reputational challenges."

About Epresspack

Epresspack is the communication showcase for 300 major brands and multi-sector companies (30% in the CAC 40 and 10% in the FOOTSIE 100). A publisher and SAAS specialist, this French tech player deploys content platforms (publication, certification, distribution, live, audience analysis, workplace) dedicated to the reputation issues of brands and companies. Founded and chaired by Antoun Sfeir, the start-up - whose economic model is based on subscriptions - has a turnover of 4M€ (+20%) and 50 employees (Paris, London, Milan and Madrid).

