Epos Now Goes Big With Major Ecommerce Partnership

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epos Now, a global software and payments technology company supporting over 30,000 retail and hospitality locations, has launched a major partnership with US ecommerce giant, BigCommerce .

The partnership pairs one of the world's leading ecommerce platforms with one of the world's leading cloud POS system providers. This will allow Epos Now's retail customers to take advantage of the global surge in online sales demand, and diversify their sales channels at a pivotal time for the sector.

This new alliance will give thousands of brick-and-mortar stores the opportunity to compete with dominant online providers at a time when retailers around the world are facing tighter local and national operating restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the launch, Epos Now customers will receive BigCommerce free for their first three months through the end of the year.

This is the latest step in Epos Now's ambition to level the playing field between independent retailers and multinational giants. By partnering with BigCommerce, Epos Now will be able to empower its customers to develop omnichannel retail propositions, including ecommerce, in-store pickup, and click & collect. With Big commerce, Epos Now customers will be able to centralize their operations, and manage inventory, sales, customers, and staff across their online and physical stores from a single touchpoint.

The partnership will also give BigCommerce customers access to a world-class retail POS provider, enabling it to offer even more support to its growing community of bricks-and-mortar retail customers.

Epos Now's Chief Growth Officer, Barbara Staruk, said: "Consumer habits are shifting on an unprecedented scale. Our customers must move to capitalize on the growing demand for online retail. Through this partnership, online retail is made simple, ensuring our valued customers can remain truly competitive in the changing landscape. The real beauty of this partnership is that our customers will now be able to leverage the power of cloud technology to drive both the online and offline elements of their business."

MaryAnn Bekkedahl, Senior Vice President of technology partnerships at BigCommerce said: "Consumers are shopping online now more than ever. Retailers are adapting their businesses to meet consumers where they want to shop. Together, BigCommerce and Epos Now are making it easier for merchants to sell everywhere by creating a seamless connection between their physical and online storefronts."

Epos Now is a global payment and technology provider focused SMBs in the retail, hospitality, and personal care sectors. Its mission is to help a worldwide community of over 30,000 retail and hospitality locations across 71 countries harness the power of cloud technology to compete with giants.

BigCommerce is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online.

