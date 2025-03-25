EPOS announces the ADAPT E1 - A true wireless earbud that delivers exceptional comfort, outstanding audio for music and, is specifically designed to meet both professional and personal performance standards.

Key features include:

So comfortable you'll forget you're wearing them

More than half a million ear scans can't be wrong. EPOS IntelligentFit™ ensures comfort and superior acoustic performance.

An earbud certified for professionals

UC certifications, multi-point connectivity and device management boosts productivity and lets you switch easily between any phone, PC or tablet.

Delivers an outstanding music experience

Enjoy a headset-quality listening experience with rich, detailed sound that brings your music to life.

Speak effortlessly without the feeling of blocked ears

Hybrid ANC, semi-open acoustics, and EPOS advanced algorithms make concentration and conversations easier and more natural.

Never pause your productivity with 50 hours battery

Power through your day with an impressive 50-hour battery life and keep the momentum going with wireless case charging whenever you need it.

Jesper Kock, VP Research & Development at EPOS says: "The ADAPT E1, EPOS´ first UC certified true wireless earbud, has been carefully crafted to meet the expectations of both the modern professional, but also your normal earbud consumer.

An element that I am especially proud of is our new EPOS IntelligentFit. We know that every ear shape and size is unique, which is why we have created EPOS IntelligentFit™. An ear fit analysis tool that predicts an optimal earbud shape based on AI and a database of over half a million ear scans. This is why you can wear your ADPAT E1 comfortably throughout the day.

We are proud to introduce The ADAPT E1. A testament to EPOS´ commitment to designing products that excite, while pioneering audio technology and paying attention for performance and craftmanship."

More information about the ADAPT E1 epos.link/E1

Availability: March 25 , 2024

MRSP from: € 199 / $ 219 / £ 17 5

About EPOS

EPOS designs, manufactures, and sells high-end audio solutions for business professionals around the world.

Building on decades of psychoacoustic research on how the brain perceives sound, EPOS designs audio solutions that provide the best conditions for the brain so you and the people you communicate with can achieve more with less brain energy spent.

Owned by the world-leading hearing healthcare and audio technology group, Demant, and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, EPOS builds on more than 115 years' audio expertise and operates in a global market with offices and partners in more than 60 countries.

Find more information at www.eposaudio.com.

Contact:

Name : William Hornbæk Sonne

Phone: +45 50 42 25 71

Email: WLSO@eposaudio.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2637685/ADAPT_E1_Video_1.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2637682/ADAPT_E1_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2637683/ADAPT_E1_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2637684/ADAPT_E1_4.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2637681/EPOS_Logo.jpg