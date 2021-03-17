Epillo Health Systems got evaluated at a whopping figure of USD 150 MN for their innovative digital health technology

The enthralling research report by Sagacious IP exploring growth probabilities for a Decentralized Med-Tech company working in the domain of Digital Healthcare Management is an interesting read for businesses in Medicine management and healthcare enthusiasts

TALLINN, Estonia, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Hybrid Approach was followed by Sagacious IP (a Multi-National valuation firm with offices located in USA, Japan, China, Canada, India and Netherlands) to evaluate an appropriate fair market value for the Innovative Digital Health Technology name Epillo Health Systems under a study. This involved market analysis of the technology under study, revenue generated by the implementation of subject technology, freshness and disruptive nature of the technology, market size, potential user-base (People on Prescription plans), discount rate, etc. Along with these, many other factors influencing the market were considered to arrive at a Net Fair Market value of USD 149.15 Million within six months of its operations.

Addressing the growing global concern towards Precision and Effective medicine, Adverse Drug Events (ADEs), Unsupervised Drug-Food and Drug-Drug Interactions, Drug Adherence, Food safety and traceability, and Healthcare Data secure storage, management, transmission and privacy concerns, Epillo's proprietary Intellectual Property (IP): Blockchain based Digital Therapeutic Devices to predict Drug-Food constituent Interactions are uniquely capable of managing, tracking, and detecting Drug-Food Interactions in real time, provide deep insights into the lifestyle of Patients and assist the co-administration of Drug Plans (Therapeutic Prescription Drugs) and Food Products in real time, thereby improving the quality of life of Millions of people around the world, by tackling Drug-Food and Drug-Drug Interactions in real time.



Aasif Shah, CEO at Epillo Health Systems, said: "We are excited about the evaluation of our technology as this gives us more confidence to be launching our product in the global market. We want to reach out to more and more people and want them to be benefitted out of this platform. With our technology INTRx, we can help combat millions of unsupervised Drug-Food and Drug-Drug Interactions can positively impact lifestyle and efficiency of medicines and treatment plans for millions around the world, while also providing new output data points to clinicians to understand their patients better and imbibe more care into the healthcare system''.



This invention provides a new and useful method for patient engagement in the field of Digital Therapeutic Devices (or, Software-based Therapeutics) used in conjunction with traditional drug plans to optimize patient care, smart engagement and tracking clinical outcomes. The present invention provides systems and methods powered by a set of algorithm and machine learning models with the security, safety, consent sharing, and smart contract features of a blockchain distributed ledger model to create a patient facing system and clinical tools.

"Our Recent technological advancements make it possible to monitor individuals closely and continuously on multiple scales in real time while incorporating genetic, environmental, and lifestyle information. We are collecting and using this multi-scale biomedical data to gain a more precise understanding of health, disease, and lifestyle at molecular and physiological levels and developing actionable, predictive health models for preventing Drug-Food and Drug-Drug Interactions based on immutable decentralized models for a safer world." Says Dr. Bhupinder Singh (CoB – Epillo Health Systems). This assessment by Sagacious IP validates our approach and ability to bring a revolution in the field of healthcare management by integrating AI (artificial Intelligence) along with decentralized Med-Tech to achieve our goal to provide healthier and safer lifestyle choice to the people.



About Epillo

Epillo Health Systems is a digital healthcare company based out of Estonia with aimed at transforming the medical technology landscape by incorporating the best of artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain in digital healthcare through their proprietary Medical and Pharmacological AI based application named ''INTRx''. They are developing technology solutions and deep insights to enable care teams to deliver better, faster and more connected care. Epillo having its Patent-pending innovations in 153 countries through the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) and 27 countries of the European Union (EU) through the European Patent Office (EPO), is working to transform the Digital Healthcare technology landscape by incorporating the best of Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, and Blockchain in Digital Healthcare. To know more regarding their product and vision, visit: https://www.epillo.com/

SOURCE Epillo Health Systems