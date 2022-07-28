Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Gains Prominent Sales Opportunities in Hospital & Clinics Segment, States TMR Study

Rise in cases of brain infections, head injuries, and brain cancer is boosting the demand for epilepsy monitoring devices

The epilepsy monitoring devices market size is estimated to be valued at over US$ 737 Mn by 2031

WILMINGTON, Del., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The epilepsy monitoring devices market demand analysis by Transparency Market Research (TMR) estimates the global market to develop at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.

Epilepsy monitoring devices are being utilized by different end-users, namely, home care settings, hospitals, and clinics. The manufacturers of epilepsy monitoring devices are likely to gain prominent business opportunities from the hospital & clinics segment during the forecast period owing to rise in the use of EEG monitoring and emergency medical services across hospitals and clinics.

The government authorities of several developing nations including India and China are focusing on the development of a sturdy healthcare infrastructure. As a result, players in the epilepsy monitoring devices market are expected to gain sizable growth prospects in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. This aside, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at significant CAGR in the forthcoming years owing to increase in the demand for quality healthcare in the region and rise in the trend of medical tourism in many regional nations.

Key players in the epilepsy monitoring devices market are focusing on the launch of novel devices intended for the use in children. Moreover, companies are also using organic and inorganic strategies including mergers and acquisitions in order to stay ahead of the competition.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=70044

Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market: Key Findings

· As per the WHO, epilepsy is one of the prominent health disorder across the globe with approximately over 50 million population affected with this disease. The estimated number of people suffering from this condition at a given time is approximately 4 to 10 individuals in 1,000 people. This explains why the market share for epilepsy monitoring devices is prognosticated to be valued at over US$ 737 Mn by 2031.

· The incidences of brain malformations are being increasing across many developed and developing nations around the world. This factor is fueling the sales growth in the epilepsy monitoring devices market. Moreover, the market is being driven by many factors including advancements in the healthcare infrastructure across many emerging economies in the world.

· There are different conditions including convulsions and epileptic seizures such as myoclonic seizures, tonic-clonic seizures, and atonic seizures that can lead to epilepsy. In the recent years, the understanding pertaining to the treatment of panic attacks is being increasing among people from across the globe. This factor is boosting the demand for different types of epilepsy devices, notes a TMR study on the epilepsy monitoring devices market.

· Companies operating in the epilepsy monitoring devices market are investing in R&Ds in order to develop next-gen pediatric medical devices. Such efforts are expected to help them in maintaining their leading positions in the epilepsy monitoring devices market, note analysts at TMR.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=70044

Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in the incidences of brain cancer, brain infections, and head injuries around the world is driving the demand for epilepsy monitoring devices market

Increasing focus of the market players on technological advancements and new product approvals is anticipated to help in the rapid expansion of the market during the forecast period

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=70044

Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Medtronic plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Natus Medical Incorporated

Compumedics Limited

PulseGuard International Ltd.

Empatica, Inc.

Masimo

Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

Product

Conventional Devices



Wearable Devices

End-user

Hospitals & Clinics



Home Care Settings



Others

Regions Covered

North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Wearable Medical Devices Market: The global wearable medical devices market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 183.8 Bn by the end of 2031 and is projected to advance at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market: The size of the market is projected to reach more than US$ 5.5 Bn in 2031, advancing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market: Increase in government expenditure on health care in emerging economies such as India and rise in prevalence of respiratory disorders are likely to augment the global market during the forecast period.

Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market: Rise in preference for single-use NPWT devices in order to reduce cross-contamination and costly readmission is driving the negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market.

Personal Mobility Devices Market: Rise in prevalence of chronic illnesses such as cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, and arthritis among all age groups is projected to drive the demand for highly advanced mobility aid devices.

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market: eHealth apps and telehealth are giving rise to remote patient monitoring in the pulmonary drug delivery devices market.

Neurostimulation Devices Market: Rise in prevalence of neurological disorders, increase in geriatric population, favorable reimbursement rates, and introduction of innovative technologies.

Audiological Devices Market: Audiological devices market is significantly driven by rise in the number of cases of hearing loss across the globe, increase in the geriatric population, and awareness and adoption of audiological equipment among people.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research