Epilepsy Market Registers 14.5% CAGR with Impressive Growth Opportunities During the Study Period [2017-2030], Ascertains DelveInsight

- The Epilepsy market growth is mainly attributed to the recently approved therapies and potential upcoming therapies, as pharma companies actively work on unmet needs and develop drugs with improved formulations for patients.

LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Epilepsy Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Epilepsy historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Epilepsy market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Epilepsy market report also proffers an analysis of the current Epilepsy treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the necessary takeaways from the Epilepsy Market Research Report

Several key pharmaceutical companies such as Neurelis, Biocodex, Aquestive Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Lundbeck, Greenwich Biosciences, Eisai Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Zogenix, SK Life Science, Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma, Lundbeck, UCB Biopharma, Pfizer, Novartis, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, Insys Therapeutics, Takeda, Ovid Therapeutics, Zynerba Pharma, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences, PTC Therapeutics, BioPharm Solutions, Biogen, Engage Therapeutics, Cerebral Therapeutics, Epygenix, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Cerevel Therapeutics, Stoke Therapeutics, and others are developing novel products to improve the Epilepsy treatment outlook.

and others are developing novel products to improve the Epilepsy treatment outlook. According to DelveInsight's estimates, the highest market size of Epilepsy was found in the United States , and the least was in France across the 7MM.

market size of Epilepsy was found in , and the was in across the 7MM. The enormous growth of the Epilepsy market is mainly attributed to the recently approved therapies and potential upcoming therapies . The already approved medications mainly include the near term blockbuster potential, Epidiolex , along with label expansions of the already existing AED's such as Xcopri, Nayzilam, Vimpat, Fycompa, and Sympazan , considering that Pharma companies are actively working on the unmet needs and developing better versions of these drugs with improved formulations to provide more access to the patients.

. The already approved medications mainly include the near term blockbuster potential, , along with label expansions of the already existing AED's such as , considering that Pharma companies are actively working on the unmet needs and developing better versions of these drugs with improved formulations to provide more access to the patients. The key emerging players include Aquestive Therapeutics' Libervant focussing on refractory epilepsy, UCB BioPharma's Padsevonil targeting highly drug resistant focal epilepsy, Takeda/Ovid Therapeutics' Soticlestat targeting rare epilepsy types, Zynerba Pharma's Zygel for Pediatric Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEEs), along with other key players including Zogenix, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and others.

focussing on targeting targeting for along with other key players including and others. Epilepsy market size will flourish due to the several epilepsy centers that are working towards recognizing and addressing pseudo-pharmaco-resistance faced by patients due to antiepileptic medications (AEDs), increase in research picks up in comprehending the specific rare variations of epilepsy that enabled developers to test novel mechanisms in high-need patient populations. Also, the Epilepsy pipeline possesses several high phase drugs, with Libervant and Ganaxolone being the most promising ones with impressive results.

being the most promising ones with impressive results. Nevertheless, the growth of the Epilepsy market may take a plunge because, despite the AEDs being available in the market, the disease can still not be cured, there have been challenges in diagnosis and during clinical studies. Although multiple therapies are approved for Epilepsy, most patients are resistant to treatment, and the polypharmacy practices increase the patient burden. The generic nature of the Epilepsy market, as well as non-pharmacological based interventions, may create hurdles for the entry of novel therapies, hence dwindling the Epilepsy market growth.

For further information on Market Impact by Therapies, visit: Epilepsy Drugs Market Analysis

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder in which brain activity becomes abnormal, leads to seizures or periods of unusual behavior, sensations, and sometimes loss of awareness.

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total Epilepsy prevalent population in the 7MM was found to be approximately 7,303,648 in 2017. It was also observed that Epilepsy is more prevalent among males than in females.

The Epilepsy Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Epilepsy Prevalent Population

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Epilepsy

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Epilepsy

Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Epilepsy Based on Seizure types in Adults

Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Epilepsy Based on Seizure types in Children

Get a complete epidemiological segmentation @ Epilepsy Epidemiological Analysis

Epilepsy Treatment Market

Epilepsy treatment includes antiepileptic medications (AEDs), diet therapy, and surgery. Anticonvulsant therapy in adults is often considered after two unprovoked epileptic seizures. Since most patients can be treated successfully with one agent, there is a broad consensus that therapy should be commenced by choosing a single antiepileptic drug of the first choice. The current treatment of Epilepsy is mainly dominated by the use of AEDs, which is the early treatment choice for almost all patients with several seizures. The various classes of AEDs include sodium channel inhibitors, calcium channel inhibitors, GABA A receptor agonists, synaptic vesicle protein SV2A modulators, Na/Ca channel modulators, and AMPA receptor blockade.

These medications treat the Epilepsy symptoms rather than curing the underlying condition. Hence, many biotechnological companies have come forward and are developing therapies with novel mechanisms of action.

The Epilepsy pipeline possesses multiple potential drugs in late- and mid-stage developments. The expected launch of potential therapies such as Libervant/ Diazepam Buccal Soluble Film (Aquestive Therapeutics), UCB0942/Padsevonil (UCB Biopharma), Ganaxolone (Marinus Pharmaceuticals), and Cannabidiol Oral Solution (Insys Therapeutics) may increase the Epilepsy market size in the coming years, assisted by a rise in the diagnosed Epilepsy prevalent population. In addition to these emerging therapies, certain other potential emerging therapies include Translarna (PTC Therapeutics), JBPOS0101 (BioPharm Solutions), Natalizumab (Biogen), Staccato Alprazolam (Engage Therapeutics), CT-010 (Cerebral Therapeutics), EPX-100 (Epygenix), JZP-385 (Jazz Pharmaceuticals), XEN1101 (Xenon Pharmaceuticals) and STK-001 (Stoke Therapeutics).

The Epilepsy market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies leading to specialized multidisciplinary care, increased Research and Development, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world since the government took initiatives and the expected launch of promising emerging therapies during the forecast period. Considering that Epilepsy is resistant or refractory to the already existing AEDs (monotherapy as well as combination therapy), the forecast model, as well as the Epilepsy market report, provides the patient share going for the second-line and third line of therapy (LOT) separately. Also, as most of the potential upcoming, as well as already approved therapies, are coming as adjunctive therapy, there will be a slight impact on the current existing AEDs.

Scope of the Epilepsy Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

Epilepsy Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Epilepsy Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Epilepsy: Neurelis, Biocodex, Aquestive Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Lundbeck, Greenwich Biosciences, Eisai Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Zogenix, SK Life Science, Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma, Lundbeck, UCB Biopharma, Pfizer, Novartis, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, Insys Therapeutics, Takeda, Ovid Therapeutics, Zynerba Pharma, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences, PTC Therapeutics, BioPharm Solutions, Biogen, Engage Therapeutics, Cerebral Therapeutics, Epygenix, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Cerevel Therapeutics, Stoke Therapeutics, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Request for a Webex demo of the report @ Epilepsy Therapeutics Market

Table of Contents

1 Epilepsy Key Insights 2 Epilepsy Market Overview at a Glance 3 Executive Summary of Epilepsy 4 Epilepsy Disease Background and Overview 5 Epilepsy Epidemiology and Patient Population 6 Country-wise Epidemiology of Epilepsy 6.1 The United States 6.2 EU5 Countries 6.2.1 Germany 6.2.2 France 6.2.3 Italy 6.2.4 Spain 6.2.5 The United Kingdom 6.3 Japan 7 Epilepsy Treatment 8 The United States Guideline on Epilepsy 9 European Guideline on Epilepsy 10 Recognized Establishments 11 Epilepsy Unmet Needs 12 Epilepsy Marketed Therapies 12.1 Valtoco: Neurelis 12.2 Diacomit: Biocodex 12.3 Sympazan (clobazam): Aquestive Therapeutics 12.4 Lamictal: GlaxoSmithKline 12.5 Felbatol: Meda Pharmaceuticals 12.6 Klonopin: Roche 12.7 Onfi: Lundbeck 12.8 Epidiolex: Greenwich Biosciences 12.9 Banzel: Eisai Pharmaceuticals 12.10 Topamax: Janssen Pharmaceuticals 12.11 Zonegran: Eisai 12.12 Fintepla (ZX 008): Zogenix 12.13 Nayzilam (midazolam), nasal spray CIV: UCB 12.14 Xcopri (cenobamate): SK Life Science 12.15 H.P. Acthar Gel: Questcor Pharmaceuticals/Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals 12.16 Trokendi XR: Supernus Pharmaceuticals 12.17 Oxtellar XR: Supernus Pharmaceuticals 12.18 Zebinix/ Aptiom: Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma/Eisai 12.19 Sabril: Lundbeck 12.20 Fycompa: Eisai 12.21 Vimpat: UCB Biopharma 12.22 Lyrica: Pfizer 12.23 Briviact: UCB Biopharma 12.24 Keppra: UCB Biopharma 12.25 Neurontin: Pfizer 12.26 Trileptal: Novartis 13 Epilepsy Emerging Therapies 13.1 Ganaxolone: Marinus Pharmaceuticals 13.2 AQST-203: Aquestive Therapeutics 13.3 Cannabidiol: Insys Therapeutics 13.4 Padsevonil: UCB 13.5 Soticlestat (TAK935/OV935): Takeda/Ovid Therapeutics 13.6 Zygel (ZYN002): Zynerba Pharma 13.7 ACT-709478/NBI-827104: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals/Neurocrine Biosciences 13.8 Translarna (ataluren): PTC Therapeutics 13.9 Vatiquinone (EPI-743): PTC Therapeutics 13.10 JBPOS0101: BioPharm Solutions 13.11 Natalizumab: Biogen 13.12 Staccato Alprazolam: Engage Therapeutics 13.13 ICV Delivery System of Valproic Acid (CT-010): Cerebral Therapeutics 13.14 EPX-100 (Clemizole HCl): Epygenix 13.15 JZP-385: Jazz Pharmaceuticals 13.16 XEN1101: Xenon Pharmaceuticals 13.17 PF-06372865/ CVL-865: Pfizer/ Cerevel Therapeutics 13.18 STK-001: Stoke Therapeutics 14 Epilepsy: 7MM Market Analysis 14.1 The United States Epilepsy Market Size 14.2 EU-5 Epilepsy Market Size 14.2.1 Germany Market Size 14.2.2 France Market Size 14.2.3 Italy Market Size 14.2.4 Spain Market Size 14.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 14.3 Japan Epilepsy Market Size 15 Epilepsy Market Access and Reimbursement 16 Case Reports 17 Epilepsy Market Drivers 18 Epilepsy Market Barriers 19 SWOT Analysis 20 Appendix 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

Browse full report with detailed TOC with charts, figures, tables @ Epilepsy Diagnostics Market Report

View Related Reports

DelveInsight's Epilepsy - Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Epilepsy in the United States, EU5, and Japan.

DelveInsight's Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2030 report provides an overview depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's Partial Epilepsy - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's Refractory Epilepsy - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

Epilepsy Pipeline Insights, 2021 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Epilepsy market.

"Epilepsy– Competitive Landscape, Market and Pipeline Analysis, 2020" report provides comprehensive insights on the therapeutic development for this mechanism of action.

Related Posts

Know which pharma companies are transforming the drug-resistant epilepsy market landscape?

Discover the potential and growth of the current Epilepsy market and much more here.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Business Consulting Services with a credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Contact Us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP