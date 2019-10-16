Epigenetics Market to Reach USD 19.12 Billion by 2026 | Reports And Data

Epigenetics Market Size – USD 7.10 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.1%, Epigenetics Industry Trends– Rising prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases, and increased research funding

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise in prevalence of cancer, inherited disorders, viral infections, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, rheumatoid arthritis are the major growth factors for viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. Besides, the growing number of gene modified therapies like Yescarta and Kymriah are also fueling the market growth.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Epigenetics market was valued at USD 7.10 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 19.12 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 13.1%. Epigenetics refers to changes in gene activity without altering the DNA sequence, the changes being transmittable to daughter cells. Epigenetic processes are natural and essential for the functioning of many organisms, but odd occurrences can prove to be a source of various disorders, including different kinds of cancers, reproductive illnesses, cardiovascular illnesses, etc. In addition to this, behavioral changes and changes in mental state are also observed on account of epigenetic changes.

Several illnesses and other health indicators may have direct or indirect link with epigenetic mechanisms, including various cancers, respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, reproductive complications, autoimmune disorders, and cognitive dysfunction ailments. Agents like heavy metals, pesticides, tobacco smoke, hormones, radioactivity, viruses, environmental factors, and basic nutrients that contributes towards such conditions are also on rise, which supports the growth of the market.

DNA Methylation, histone methylation, acetone methylation are among the key technologies used for epigenetic applications. Research activities have found strong links between DNA methylation and aging. Public organizations such as the International Human Epigenome Consortium, the National Cancer Institution (NCI), and the National Institute of Health (NIH) are influencing the market positively through financial support for the research & development in field of epigenetics. Moreover, the rising focus on study of epigenetic modifications at the genetic & molecular level and development of epigenetics based therapeutic solutions are likely to positively influence the funding scenario for the research programs.

Furthermore, the Epidemiology and Genomics Research Program (EGRP) grants endowment to research-related activities and related need for personalization in healthcare owing to genetic variations, expanding application in non-oncology diseases, target therapy is anticipated to provide growth opportunity to the market players in the coming years. Several funding and R&D initiatives are undertaken by private institutions, and biopharmaceutical companies for the detection of a biomarker for drug development and disorder are driving the market growth. Also, the growth of the geriatric population in regions around the world is expected to endorse the growing market. However, the high initial cost and maintenance costs of the instruments prove to be a significant hindrance to market growth. Incidences like the shortage of trained professionals and concerns regarding the quality of antibodies are substantial challenges for the epigenetics market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Reagents like antibodies, PCR reagents, histones, primers, magnetic beads, electrophoresis reagents, nucleic acid analysis reagents, and buffers are extensively used for epigenetic studies. This contribute to high market share of the reagents segment in the epigenetics market

The histone methylation segment is expected to reach USD 5.65 billion by the year 2026, showing significant growth of 13.1% during the forecast period

by the year 2026, showing significant growth of 13.1% during the forecast period The emergence of epigenetic targets for the development of epigenetic drugs and epigenetic therapy is expected to have a highly positive impact on the epigenetics market. Leading market players across the globe are investing significantly towards product development for epigenetics based applications. For instance, in April 2019 , GGC launched its EpiSign, a novel clinical test for analysis of epigenetic changes.

, GGC launched its EpiSign, a novel clinical test for analysis of epigenetic changes. The European segment is expected to show a CAGR of 12.8% owing to increased investments in healthcare projects. For instance, project BLUEPRINT, which aims at generating 100 reference epigenomes of healthy and leukemic cells, received a funding of 52.1 million USD .

. Market players are adapting various organic and inorganic expansion strategies. For instance, 10x Genomics, a key player in genomics field acquired Epigenomics, a market player operating in epigenetics sector and merged their epigenetic technology with its chromium single-cell solution.

Leading as well as emerging market players are involved in various research and development activities. For instance, an epigenetic biotechnology company - EpigenCare completed its initial pilot study in 2019, with its direct-to-consumer epigenetic skincare test as part of its beta phase

The global Epigenetics market consists of major players like Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, Abcam, Active Motif, Bio-Rad Laboratories, among others that collectively constitute a competitive market.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Epigenetics market on the basis of product type, technology, application, end-use and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Reagents

Kits

Chip sequencing kit



Whole Genomic Amplification kit



Bisulfite Conversion kit



RNA sequencing kit



Others

Instruments

Enzymes

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

Large non - coding RNA

MicroRNA modification

Chromatin structures

Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Oncology

Solid tumors



Liquid tumors

Non - oncology

Inflammatory diseases



Metabolic diseases



Infectious diseases



Cardiovascular diseases

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; Volume in Kilotons; 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Spain



Italy



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil

