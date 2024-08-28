Epic version of the Indian National Anthem sets Guinness World Record

KOLKATA, India, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An epic version of the Indian National Anthem, conceptualized by Grammy-winner Ricky Kej with Kolkata-based cultural activist Sundeep Bhutoria, Trustee, Prabha Khaitan Foundation, as the associate producer, has set a new landmark, by entering the Guinness Book of World records as the 'Largest Singing Lesson', featuring a choir of nearly 14,000 tribal children from Odisha, who performed together at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Kolkata (India)-based culturist Sundeep Bhutoria and three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej

The video also features living musical legends of India — Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rakesh Chaurasia, Amaan & Ayaan Ali Bangash, Rahul Sharma, Jayanthi Kumaresh, Sheik & Kaleeshabi Mahaboob, Giridhar Udupa and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of UK.

"This project is a true celebration of India's unity in diversity and marks a significant achievement in the realm of musical collaboration and cultural representation. The collaboration of such legendary artists with thousands of children from Odisha sends a powerful message to the world about the strength of our cultural heritage. It has been an honour to be part of this historic moment," said Sundeep Bhutoria, who has been promoting India's cultural heritage, globally.

"This project is a testament to the power of music in bringing people together. It is a celebration of our diverse heritage and a tribute to the spirit of Bharat. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together," said Ricky Kej.

The 14,000 children created a human map of India and formed the word 'Bharat' in Hindi and English, a powerful visual representation of India's rich cultural heritage and the boundless potential of its youth. This version of the National Anthem has been released across platforms by Universal Music India.

Ricky Kej, the celebrated Indian musician, has once again raised the bar for musical excellence, by creating a historic rendition of the Indian National Anthem, following his remarkable achievement in 2023, where he conducted the largest-ever symphony orchestra (100-piece Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, UK) to perform the Indian National Anthem at Abbey Road Studios, London.

The recording, released on the eve of India's Independence Day, is more than just a musical achievement; it is a symbol of the unity and diversity that defines the nation.

