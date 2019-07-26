Epic Games and Jazwares Reveal Battle Bus Drone at Fortnite World Cup

SUNRISE, Florida, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Games and Jazwares have teamed up to reveal the very first Battle Bus drone. Revealed during the Fortnite World Cup, the iconic drone will be available in limited quantities at the event in New York City this weekend and will land at retailers Fall 2019 for $49.99. The Battle Bus drone is also available now for pre-order on Fortnite's Retail Row site. (Fortnite.com/RetailRow)

The Battle Bus drone announce follows the reveal of the remote control All Terrain Kart last week at San Diego Comic-Con.

Fortnite Battle Bus Drone by Jazwares

Jazwares has partnered with members of "FaZe Clan" to share the RC collection featuring an array of new, highly anticipated top toys with more reveals leading up to the holiday season. "FaZe Blaze," "FaZe Adapt," and "FaZe Cizzorz" will all be featured in Jazwares' global commercial campaign, slated to air in August, for a #FortniteIRL Loot Llama hunt.

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/5yc86kwtdnkrtiv/AABqhUN4LHSd-fnDiGhwvXpba?dl=0

(Jazwares/Ages 8+/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99/Available: Fall 2019)

