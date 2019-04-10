EPAM Wins Google Cloud North American Breakthrough Partner of the Year Award

Recognition showcases growing partnership and deep expertise in Google Cloud

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that it has been recognized as the 2018 Google Cloud North American Breakthrough Partner of the Year. Google Cloud presented this year's award at the Partner Summit at Google Cloud Next '19 in San Francisco.

"This award represents a new page in our longstanding relationship with Google, built on our shared software engineering heritage over the last decade, which has enabled us to do great work together for joint clients," said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO & President, EPAM. "Today, EPAM is much more than an engineering partner. We are an innovation partner, a go-to-market partner and a real business partner for Google Cloud."

A Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Premier System Integrator Partner and a Google Advanced Solutions Lab Partner, EPAM was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers become more agile and reduce costs by migrating and optimizing cloud-based solutions. EPAM's GCP expertise includes infrastructure consulting and migration, cloud-native application development, cloud optimization, data strategy and consulting, and machine learning and automation. EPAM currently has over 700 Google Cloud certified professionals and continues to host certification drives to increase its number of certifications.

"We're thrilled to recognize EPAM as the 2018 Google Cloud North American Breakthrough Partner of the Year," said Carolee Gearhart, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. "EPAM has proven their expertise in Google Cloud and has demonstrated their commitment to customer success over the past year. We're excited to keep building on our partnership with EPAM as more and more customers look to our ecosystem to help them succeed in the cloud."

To learn more about EPAM's expertise Google Cloud, visit www.epam.com/google-cloud .

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies and was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

