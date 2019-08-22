EPAM Supports Scratch Conference Europe, Advancing Tech Education Among Children Around The World

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, will support the 2019 Scratch Conference hosted by the Raspberry Pi Foundation in Cambridge, UK from August 23-25, 2019. The event will bring together hundreds of educators, IT professionals and volunteers to share ideas on how to advance coding and software engineering knowledge among children around the world.

EPAM is a long-standing partner of the Scratch Foundation and has sponsored the Scratch Conference for the past three years. Developed by the Lifelong Kindergarten Group at the MIT Media Lab, Scratch is a programming language and online community used by young people to learn software engineering skills through interactive games, stories and animations.

"As a company, it's always been important to us to invest our time and resources in furthering tech education around the world. I'm really proud of our team for volunteering their time to share their expertise with children through our eKids program and young adults in our University Program," said Larry Solomon, Chief People Officer, EPAM. "We're grateful for our continued collaboration with our community partners, like the Scratch Foundation and the Raspberry Pi Foundation, and look forward to learning from other teachers and philanthropists who share our commitment to educating the next generation of tech leaders."

Through eKids, EPAM employees have donated over 55,000 volunteer hours to teach more than 10,000 children across 19 countries how to code. EPAM's University Program provides cutting-edge, industry-relevant training to 23,500 young adults, so they are equipped with the competitive skills they need to contribute to the global IT sector after graduation. Over the last year, EPAM was recognized with the 2018 Global SDG Award for Global Education for its work in advancing the United Nations 2030 Agenda, as well as a 2019 Silver Best in Biz International Award in the CSR Program of the Year category for its eKids program.

"We are delighted that EPAM is joining us in supporting the first-ever Scratch Conference Europe in the UK," said Philip Colligan, CEO, Raspberry Pi Foundation. "The Scratch Conference is a participatory event that gives hundreds of educators the chance to develop their skills with Scratch and help their students learn how to code."

To learn more about EPAM's eKids program and other corporate social responsibility initiatives, visit https://www.epam.com/about/company/social-responsibility.

