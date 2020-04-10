EPAM Reconfirms Business Outlook for Q1 and Withdraws Full Year 2020 Guidance due to COVID-19 Uncertainties

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, announced it expects first quarter revenues to be in the range of $649 to $653 million and revenue growth compared to the corresponding period last year to be at least 24.5% on an as reported basis. In addition, the Company expects first quarter profitability to be consistent with or better than the outlook provided during its fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings call on February 20, 2020. Due to heightened uncertainty related to the potential impacts of COVID–19 on the Company's second quarter and full year business results, EPAM is withdrawing its full year 2020 financial outlook.

"EPAM's purpose has always been to help our customers navigate waves of change brought on by disruption, and with the demands of the new global operating environment, we had to quickly adapt our operations to support customers around the world with their complex and often, mission critical needs," said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO & President, EPAM. "In recent weeks, we have taken proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of more than 38,000 EPAMers, as well as made changes to enable us to continue to support the operations of hundreds of customers around the world by switching over 98% of EPAM employees to a secure and productive work from home delivery model. We've done this with minimal service interruptions and in close collaboration with our customers, many of whom have expressed appreciation for our professionalism and commitment to their business priorities. While we expect to see ongoing pressures on 'business as usual' operations, we believe that our attention to customer value and our ability to adapt to changing operating and market conditions should better position EPAM for the future."

EPAM will provide a business update as part of its first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings call, scheduled for May 7, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 30 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and was the only IT services company featured on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSystems and LinkedIn.

