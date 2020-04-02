EPAM & Curogram Partner To Scale COVID-19 Crisis Response Telemedicine Platform For Healthcare Institutions

Healthcare institutions can quickly deploy mass screening and testing services through Curogram's two-way texting and video chat platform enabled by EPAM's implementation services

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that it has partnered with Curogram, the leading HIPAA-compliant, patient-centric telemedicine and text-messaging platform, to help healthcare systems implement a simplified COVID-19 crisis response solution. The patient engagement platform is the only two-way text messaging and telemedicine system on the market that works directly with any electronic health record (EHR) system.

Text messaging is the one of the most effective ways to reach consumers, as 90% of SMS messages are read within three minutes. Built on top of its core HIPAA-compliant texting platform, Curogram's scalable telemedicine solution is integrated with existing healthcare systems leveraging EPAM's application and workflow integration expertise. The solution offers more than a dozen features to address today's growing COVID-19 testing challenges – limited testing kit availability, long lines at drive-thru testing centers and lengthy call wait times at doctor's offices. The telemedicine solution also provides efficient screening scheduling, sets appointment reminders and enables video chat functionality – all through the patient's smart phone.

"Our hospital was one of the first in the country to offer free COVID-19 drive-thru testing to the public. When we opened, there was an overwhelming number of people waiting more than five hours to be tested," said Jennifer Rizvi, Director of Clinical Operations, United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. "Once we deployed the Curogram COVID-19 crisis response solution, we were able to streamline our screening and testing process for our population of more than 20,000 patients, significantly reducing staff time for screening and reducing staff and PPE requirements at our testing site by almost 75%. Without Curogram, we would need a 50-person call center to handle the volume of work we are accomplishing."

Through the crisis response platform, healthcare organizations can mass text patients, inviting them to complete an online screening form and self-register for testing. Curogram's screening tool can be customized by the health system to identify whether a patient is low, medium or high risk based on their symptoms. Depending on their risk level, patients can then schedule a walk-in telemedicine visit for further screening or book a drive-thru testing appointment online. Real-time HIPAA-compliant texting enables staff and patients to communicate and maintain social distancing during the testing process. Following testing, patients receive their results via secure message, as well as further instructions from the provider. All information is also integrated with the EHR so providers can more easily manage patient information.

"With healthcare resources already running thin, our mission was to help save as many lives as possible with the minimum amount of resources," said Michael Hsu, Chief Operating Officer, Curogram. "Our telemedicine and texting platform solve a pressing need in today's unprecedented environment. We're proud to partner with EPAM to help scale this solution with our healthcare customers."

For healthcare providers, Curogram's two-way texting solution automates human workflows and reduces time spent by staff answering calls by 50%. The platform also enables physicians to optimize inter-office communication among staff and nurses, coordinate patient care, and easily find and contact healthcare partners. The solution reduces the number of staff needed at testing locations by 75%, resulting in less exposure risk and a reduction in needed personal protective equipment (PPE).

"With the platform's screening process, providers can better prioritize which patients should be tested for COVID-19, especially amid supply shortages, and ensure the most critical patients are receiving the medical attention they need," said Shawna Mishael, Co-Head of Healthcare, EPAM. "Leveraging our healthcare industry expertise, application development experience and workflow integration services, we are pleased to partner with Curogram to help healthcare systems implement this innovative platform to better manage patient testing logistics and, most importantly, ensure that their patients are safe, healthy and informed."

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 30 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and was the only IT services company featured on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

About Curogram

Curogram is changing the way healthcare providers communicate with today's patient consumer with HIPAA-compliant texting and telemedicine solutions that sync with any EMR in less than 30 minutes. To learn more about Curogram, visit www.curogram.com.

