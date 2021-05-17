Eon Minerals Inc. to Evaluate HMN Brine using Direct Lithium Extraction Technology

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt: OGPQ) is pleased to provide an update on the continued evaluation of Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology for its Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), located in Salta Province, Argentina.

LIS is working with Eon Minerals Inc. (EMI), a Miami, Florida based technology company. EMI is headed by Mr. Fernando Villarroel, Vice-President and a director of the Company. The EMI process is an innovative absorbent consisting of specific nanoparticles and is currently patent pending at the United States Patent Office. A 2,000-liter brine sample has been received at the EMI laboratory in Salta, and test work is anticipated to begin this week.

A first phase in evaluation of the process will be to analyze a computational chemistry brine with the absorbent to determine the reliability and duration of the absorbent. The second phase will involve test work utilizing a natural brine sample taken from the 2,000-liter reserve. The testing will be conducted under the supervision of a Qualified Person along with third party ISO Certified laboratory verification.

LIS is now utilizing four options to determine the optimal plan for the development of the project. Three DLE processes are now under evaluation, and the Company is continuing to move forward with test work utilizing conventional evaporation.

About Lithium South

Lithium South is focused on developing the HMN Li Project, located on the Hombre Muerto Salar, a major lithium-producing salar in Argentina. The property is adjacent to land under development by the Korean multinational corporation POSCO, which acquired the ground from Galaxy Resources Ltd. for US $280 million. The Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the HMN Li Project in 2019, utilizing conventional evaporation extraction. The Company is focused on evaluating alternative extraction methods for the HMN Li Project and plans to become a leader in the application of Direct Lithium Extraction technology at the project level.

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release was reviewed by Mr. William Feyerabend, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Feyerabend participated in the production of this news release.

