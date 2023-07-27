Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market is estimated to be US$ 16.94 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period

COVINA, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Prophecy Market Insights "Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market accounted for US$ 8.28 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 16.94 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.50%."



What is the Overview of Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market?

Enzyme replacement therapy is used for replacing a deficient enzyme in an individual who is suffering with inherited enzyme deficiency syndrome. Further, the deficient enzyme is replaced by infusion of enzyme which is purified from animal or human blood/tissues.

Growing prevalence of chronic & life-threatening diseases such as Pompe, Gaucher, Scid and Fabry has become major contribution in market growth. Growing strategic partnerships of companies to expand their business in market with new launched product is likely to propel the demand for market growth. Further, growing product pipeline analysis and increasing government initiatives to grow awareness among individual about availability of Enzyme Replacement Therapies Market is anticipated to increase the demand for market growth in future.

Analyst View:

Presence of major players and huge investment in research & development of new enzyme replacement therapies with fast-track approval has provided lucrative opportunities in market growth. Growing prevalence of lysosomal storage diseases across globe is expected to fruitful the demand for Enzyme Replacement Therapy market growth over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Accounted in 2020 US$ 8.24 billion Estimated to be in 2030 US$ 16.94 billion CAGR 7.50 % Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Enzyme Type - Agalsidase Beta, Velaglucerase Alfa, Imiglucerase, Taliglucerase, Alglucosidase Alfa, Laronidase, Idursulfase, Galsulfase, Pegademase, And Others By Indication– Fabry Disease, Gaucher Disease, Pompe Disease, Scheie Syndrome, Hunter Disease, Maroteaux-Lamy Syndrome, And Others By End-User- Hospitals, Clinics and Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends



What are some challenges faced by the Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market?

High Treatment Costs: ERT drugs are complex biologics that require sophisticated manufacturing processes and extensive research and development. As a result, these therapies can be expensive, leading to financial barriers for patients and healthcare systems.

Access to ERT treatments can be limited in certain regions due to factors such as regulatory hurdles, pricing and reimbursement issues, and infrastructure limitations. Lifelong Treatment Requirements: Most LSDs are chronic and progressive disorders, requiring long-term and often lifelong treatment with ERT.

Most LSDs are chronic and progressive disorders, requiring long-term and often lifelong treatment with ERT. Immunogenicity and Allergic Reactions: Some patients may develop antibodies against the administered enzyme, leading to reduced treatment efficacy and increased risk of allergic reactions.

Some patients may develop antibodies against the administered enzyme, leading to reduced treatment efficacy and increased risk of allergic reactions. Need for Frequent Administration: Many ERT drugs require regular intravenous infusions or injections, which can be burdensome for patients and their caregivers.

Key Benefits of Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market?

Symptom Management

Improved Quality of Life

Disease Progression Slowing

Pain Management

Reduced Organ Enlargement

Treatment for Previously Untreatable Disorders

Potential Life Extension

Combination Therapies

Gene Therapy Advancements

Research and Development Opportunities

What recent developments are there in the Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market?

In 2021, The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion for Sanofi SA's SNY avalglucosidase alfa for Pompe disease.

In 2019, Global biopharmaceutical company Takeda announced the launch of the enzyme replacement therapy for 'lysosomal storage disorders' (LSDs), in an attempt to expand its portfolio of rare disease therapies in India .

Key Highlights:

In June 2022 , European Commission approved Sanofi's enzyme replacement therapies, 'Nexviadyme' for Pompe disease and 'Xenpoxyme' for treating non-central nervous system symptoms of ASMD (acid sphingomyelinase deficiency).

, European Commission approved Sanofi's enzyme replacement therapies, 'Nexviadyme' for Pompe disease and 'Xenpoxyme' for treating non-central nervous system symptoms of ASMD (acid sphingomyelinase deficiency). In April 2018 , Shire and NanoMedsyn announced its collaboration on research to determine a potential enzyme replacement therapy for treating lysosomal storage disorder including Fabry disease. This agreement will offer new opportunities to determine molecules based on AMFA technology.

Who are the Key Manufacturers in who are the Key Manufacturers in Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market?

Shire plc.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Genzyme Corporation

Pfizer Inc

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals

NanoMedSyn

Essential Pharmaceuticals Limited

Merck KGa

AbbVie Inc.

What are the Drivers and Restrains of Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market?

Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Lysosomal Storage Disorders (LSDs): The rising incidence and recognition of LSDs have driven the demand for effective treatments like ERT

The rising incidence and recognition of LSDs have driven the demand for effective treatments like ERT Favorable Regulatory Environment: Supportive regulatory frameworks and orphan drug designations for ERT therapies have accelerated their development and commercialization.

Supportive regulatory frameworks and orphan drug designations for ERT therapies have accelerated their development and commercialization. Advances in Biotechnology: Technological advancements in biotechnology and recombinant DNA technology have enabled the production of biologically active enzymes for ERT.

Technological advancements in biotechnology and recombinant DNA technology have enabled the production of biologically active enzymes for ERT. Rising Investment in Rare Disease Research: Increased focus on rare disease research and funding for developing treatments have encouraged pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to invest in the development of ERT therapies.

Restrains:

High Treatment Costs: ERT therapies can be costly due to their complex manufacturing processes and specialized nature.

ERT therapies can be costly due to their complex manufacturing processes and specialized nature. Limited Availability and Accessibility: Access to ERT treatments can be limited in certain regions due to factors such as regulatory hurdles, pricing and reimbursement issues, and infrastructure limitations.

Access to ERT treatments can be limited in certain regions due to factors such as regulatory hurdles, pricing and reimbursement issues, and infrastructure limitations. Development of Neutralizing Antibodies: Some patients may develop neutralizing antibodies against the administered enzyme, leading to reduced treatment efficacy.

Some patients may develop neutralizing antibodies against the administered enzyme, leading to reduced treatment efficacy. Lifelong Treatment Requirements: LSDs often require long-term and continuous treatment with ERT. Sustained adherence to treatment regimens can be challenging for patients, impacting treatment outcomes.

