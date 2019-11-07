Enzene Opens its First Continuous Biologics Manufacturing Facility With a Promise to Disrupt the mAb Manufacturing Cost

This plant as compared to a traditional manufacturing plant is capable of delivering higher production, and will also enable Enzene as well its potential clients to rapidly move their early/pre-clinical assets to the later stage of development or to the commercial stage.

With this, the company lives up to it's mission of delivering cost effective biosimilars by developing disruptive technologies, advanced analytics and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

"Some of the world's biggest drugs are biologics and Alkem laboratories Ltd. always aspired to enter the arena of biologics. With that intent, we have invested significantly into this space. Our new biologics manufacturing plant endorses our commitment to expand into the space of biotech innovations," said Mr. Sandeep Singh, the MD of Alkem Laboratories Ltd. (the 5th largest pharmaceutical company in India as per IQVIA MAT September 2019).

Enzene aims to broaden its footprint for innovative technologies through strategic global alliances and has taken first steps towards it by procuring its first European client project for cGMP manufacturing of clinical material and create minimal solid waste and carbon emission.

"High cost of manufacturing is one of the major barriers for the entry of biologics into the clinical stage of development. Enzene wishes to disrupt this cost barrier through the launch of their innovative manufacturing plant," expressed Dr. Himanshu Gadgil, Whole-Time Director and CSO at Enzene.

With this, Enzene Biosciences aspires to be the most sought after CDMO/CMO and aims to be a responsible corporate citizen on all aspects of environment, health and safety.

About Enzene Biosciences Ltd.

Enzene, a subsidiary of Alkem laboratories Ltd., is an innovation driven biotech company. Enzene's focus lies in producing biosimilars, phytopharmaceuticals and synthetic peptides while venturing into novel biologics.

For more information on Enzene Biosciences Ltd., visit: www.enzene.com

For more information on Alkem laboratories Ltd., visit: www.alkemlabs.com

