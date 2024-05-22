Envoy Global Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and President of Global Visas and Consular Services

Kimberly Simonton and Florent Frapolli join Envoy Global's leadership team with over 50 years of combined experience in global visas, immigration and executive finance.

CHICAGO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Global, the technology leader in global immigration and workforce mobility, announced two additions to its executive leadership team. Kimberly Simonton joins as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Florent Frapolli as President, Global Visas & Consular Services. Both Simonton and Frapolli bring impressive backgrounds that will strengthen Envoy Global's continued global expansion and additional service offerings.

Simonton, Envoy Global's new CFO, has 30 years of experience in global finance and operations. She has worked for both publicly held and private equity portfolio companies and has experience supporting companies in the manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, and technology industries. Before joining Envoy Global, Simonton served as the CFO for Intelligent Medical Objects, where she managed accounting, legal, finance, IT and security operations. She also led the company through a successful sale in 2022, from ownership by Warburg Pincus to Thomas H. Lee Partners. Simonton also served as the CFO of Avalign Technologies and Surgical Solutions, in addition to 20 years of leadership roles at publicly held healthcare companies including Cardinal Health, CareFusion and Hospira.

As Envoy Global's new CFO, Simonton will manage the company's financial aspects, including planning, reporting, tax and treasury. "I'm thrilled to join Envoy Global during an exciting time in the company's growth," said Simonton. Her background leading global companies will be an asset as the company continues to expand its services, team and leadership in global immigration.

Also joining the leadership team is Florent Frapolli, who is the President of Global Visas and Consular Services. Frapolli brings more than 20 years of experience leading top international businesses in a B2B market environment.

Before joining Envoy Global, Frapolli was the EVP EMEA for CIBT, a global provider of immigration and visa services for corporations. Frapolli previously served as the Managing Director in the airlines/airport security business. As the Managing Director for one of the world's top companies in the in-flight entertainment and digital content industry, he helped the airline industry expand into Europe and South America.

Now, Frapolli is responsible for leading Envoy Global's business visa and consular services team through an exciting new time of growth, following increased demand from clients to provide service-driven and compliant visa and consular services hand in hand with immigration support.

Frapolli is delighted to join the Envoy Global team, noting that, "Immigration and global mobility help create a future where individuals, cultures and ideas flow seamlessly across borders, fostering global progress."

Outside the office, Frapolli spends his time supporting a small French charity organization that aids children with cancer.

"We are delighted to welcome Kim and Florent to our leadership team," said Envoy Global President and CEO, Richard Burke. "Both have deep experience in the global market, which is crucial to our goals and objectives. I look forward to working with them to ensure that Envoy Global continues to provide industry-leading services around the world."

About Envoy Global

Envoy Global's immigration and global mobility service offerings deliver exceptional service and a better overall experience for all stakeholders in the immigration process. With in-house practices in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, UK, France, UAE and Singapore, and support in over 180 countries globally, Envoy Global works with over 1,750 companies across all industries. Visit www.envoyglobal.com for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2242075/Envoy_Logo.jpg