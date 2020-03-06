Envolve USA & AnitaB.org Host Day of Action on Capitol Hill

The event highlighted some of America's talented up and coming entrepreneurs and placed particular emphasis on the issues and barriers that small businesses and startups face at every stage. A key objective was to emphasize the unique challenges that women and minority business founders encounter.

Visiting entrepreneurs began their day with a tour of the U.S. Capitol. The 40+ participants at the roundtable included senior policymakers and influencers who focus on entrepreneurship or business cultivation including representatives from Rise of the Rest, Black Girl Ventures, NextGen Chamber of Commerce, Generation Titans, and Georgia State University's Entrepreneurship & Innovation Institute.

The conversation was led by staff from Committee Chairman Marco Rubio and Ranking Member Ben Cardin's offices. Entrepreneurs discussed their personal experiences and challenges with starting a business, and stakeholders were able to add their institutional knowledge and expertise to inform policy that is being drafted by the committee. One particular point of policy that dominated the discussion was access to capital and government oversight of lending structures.

Several entrepreneurs had the opportunity to also meet one-on-one with their representatives in Congress and share their entrepreneurial journeys.

"Envolve's mission is to be an advocate for aspiring and burgeoning entrepreneurs. We seek to ensure that America's startup ecosystem properly reflects America's rich diversity. Direct collaboration between entrepreneurs from diverse communities and governmental officials is important to achieve this goal and yet it is unfortunately uncommon. Our day of action on Capitol Hill we believe will establish pathways to new and stronger collaborations. We are very proud of our grantees and the AnitaB.org PitcHER competition finalists who had much to share and suggest," said Envolve's CEO, Christopher R. Upperman.

"At AnitaB.org, we work to advance systems of support for women as technical leaders, and that includes tech entrepreneurship. It is critical that women subject matter experts have the opportunity to raise the issues that matter in their lived experiences, including nuances specific to the realities and horizon of technical innovation, as well as navigating and thriving as woman entrepreneurs. We thank the Committee as well as the attendees for elevating this important discussion," said Dr. Stephanie Rodriguez, VP Policy & Engagement at AnitaB.org.

About Envolve Entrepreneurship

Envolve Entrepreneurship is a business support organization, founded by the Libra Group, that provides resources, education and award programs for start-up businesses. Its flagship program-the Envolve Award-has declared 30 winners since 2016 in the USA, supporting job creation and economic growth. With the help of the many organizations who have stepped up to lend their support, Envolve seeks to cultivate a global entrepreneurial ecosystem with particular focus on underserved communities and diverse founders. Envolve Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

About AnitaB.org

AnitaB.org is a 501(c)(3) non-profit social enterprise committed to increasing the representation of women technologists in the global technical workforce. AnitaB.org engages with tens of thousands of women and leading organizations around the world to build diverse and inclusive workplace cultures. Founded in 1997 by our namesake, computer science visionary Anita Borg, our organization works toward a future where the teams that create technology mirror the people and societies for whom they build it. Well known for the world-renowned women in technology conference, the Grace Hopper Celebration, AnitaB.org provides year-round services for technical women and allies, the systems that educate them, and the employers that value their talents.

To learn more about Envolve and the Envolve Award USA, please visit http://EnvolveGlobal.org.

To learn more about AnitaB.org's programs for women in tech, please visit https://anitab.org

To learn more about the Libra Group's other social responsibility programs, please visit http://libra.social

