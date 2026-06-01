Envision Energy Partners with Impact Electrons Siam to Develop Southeast Asia's Largest Future Energy System in Laos

SHANGHAI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has signed a strategic partnership with Impact Electrons Siam (IES), one of Southeast Asia's leading renewable energy developers, to jointly advance the landmark cross-border Monsoon Wind Power Project in Laos. The collaboration is expected to add significant wind power, solar, and energy storage capacity, creating Southeast Asia's largest Future Energy System, an AI-powered energy infrastructure that integrates energy systems with intelligent systems, and substantially expanding the region's integrated clean energy capacity.

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The signing ceremony was attended by Malaythong Kommasith, Minister of Industry and Commerce (MOIC) of Lao PDR, Edward Hou, Senior Vice President & President of Asia-Pacific Region at Envision Energy; and Peck Khamkanist, Executive Chairman of Impact Electrons Siam. The project marks a significant step in Laos' transformation from a hydro-dominated power exporter toward a regional hub for diversified clean energy development, setting a benchmark for integrated renewable energy development across ASEAN.

Leveraging its global expertise in its pioneer future energy systems and net zero industrial parks, Envision Energy will provide advanced AI-powered future energy system to enable intelligent coordination and optimization across wind, solar, and storage operations. The green power generated will not only meet rapidly growing local electricity demand, but also provide critical support for next-generation sustainable infrastructure and industries such as smart cities, green data centers, green mining, and advanced manufacturing, accelerating Laos' energy transition. The parties will also study the potential role of green hydrogen in enhancing energy stability and supporting future green industrial park development in Laos. The project is expected to demonstrate how system-level integration and intelligent operations can improve renewable energy reliability, efficiency, and long-term resilience, creating a scalable model for clean energy development across Southeast Asia.

Edward Hou, Senior Vice President & President of Asia-Pacific Region at Envision Energy, said: "The future of renewable energy is shifting from competition among individual technologies to system-level integration and intelligent operations. By integrating wind, solar, and energy storage at scale, this project will further optimize Laos' energy mix, enhance grid stability and flexibility, and improve the cost competitiveness of clean electricity. It will further strengthen energy resilience across Southeast Asia and serve as a replicable model for building a more stable, efficient, and sustainable regional energy system."

"This collaboration represents an important milestone in Laos' ongoing energy transition and its ambition to evolve from a traditional power exporter into a diversified clean energy economy," added Peck Khamkanist, Executive Chairman of Impact Electrons Siam, "In partnership with Envision Energy, the project brings together global expertise in integrated energy systems to support more advanced and efficient clean power development in the region. Beyond its generation capacity, it is expected to create broader socio-economic value by supporting infrastructure modernization and enhancing Laos' role in regional energy cooperation."

Envision Energy has been gaining strong momentum across Southeast Asia. The company has partnered with Electricité du Cambodge (EDC) on a landmark 300MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Cambodia. Beyond enabling the efficient operation of the facility, Envision's AI-powered Future Energy System also acts as the "digital brain" of Cambodia's national grid under EDC. It supports the country's transition by delivering grid-level intelligence, enhanced stability, and seamless power management, helping to shape a more integrated and resilient energy landscape across ASEAN.

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