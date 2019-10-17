Envirotainer Opens RAP e2 Station in Liège (LGG)

UPPLANDS VÄSBY, Sweden, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Envirotainer, the global market leader in secure cold chain solutions for air transport of pharmaceuticals, today announced that they are upgrading their network of stations supporting their state-of-the-art e-technology container, the RAP e2, by adding Liège (LGG).

"Europe is the #1 pharmaceutical region in the world, with exports exceeding €100 billion in 2017. Being the market leader in cold-chain solutions we subsequently have a very strong presence here since many years. The strongest reason for upgrading our Liège (LGG) station to also handle our RAP e2, even though we already have 15 RAP e2 stations in Europe, is purely based on customer needs. We wanted to create a significantly better customer experience for our pharmaceutical customers by reducing the need for trucking units between stations," said Niklas Lönnkvist, Head of Sales EMEA. He continues, "It's great to know that we both have the financial muscles as well as the willingness to go the extra mile to help our customers."

The RAP e2 is an extremely cost efficient and high performing solution compared to other active and passive alternatives. Envirotainer's RAP e2 container has proven its robustness since its inception and has to date shipped over 150,000 pallets with 0.00% product loss.

Liège (LGG) is the 34th station in the Envirotainer network to carry the RAP e2 solution, one of the most advanced temperature-controlled air cargo containers available.

Contact information:

Niklas Lönnkvist

Head of Sales EMEA

Envirotainer

+46-8-586-293-27

niklas.lonnkvist@envirotainer.com

Mattias Isaksson

Head of Marketing & Communications

Envirotainer

mattias.isaksson@envirotainer.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/envirotainer-ab/r/envirotainer-opens-rap-e2-station-in-liege--lgg-,c2933807

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Envirotainer AB