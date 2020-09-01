Envirotainer Opens New Station in Beijing, China

UPPLANDS VÄSBY, Sweden, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envirotainer, the global market leader in secure cold chain solutions for air transport of pharmaceuticals, today announced that they are expanding their network of stations by adding Beijing (PEK), China, to the growing list of e-technology network stations. The Beijing station will carry their state-of-the-art containers, namely the RKN e1 and RAP e2 and provide a strong capacity increase to support the rapidly growing Chinese pharmaceutical export market. The new station is operational as of September 1st, 2020.

"Looking ahead there are many uncertainties related to COVID-19 vaccine(s) shipments. As an industry, we need to ensure that we have a solid temperature-controlled air freight supply-chain to secure that the vaccines are delivered safely," explains Eddy Cojulun, Chief Sales Officer at Envirotainer. He continues, "Once a vaccine becomes available, we know it will require temperature-controlled air freight and a global distribution in very large quantities. We expect that our investment in the Beijing station will further support a fast and secure delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to the people that need them, wherever they are in the world."

Recognizing the need for secure temperature-controlled airfreight solutions, Envirotainer has been expanding its sales offering in Asia-Pacific over the past years, investing in both service capabilities and an agile network model. Beijing (PEK) is the 35th station in the Envirotainer network to carry the flagship RAP e2 which is an extremely cost efficient and high-performing solution compared to other active and passive alternatives.

"The Beijing area is a growing pharmaceutical hub for all types of temperature-sensitive cargo. We are currently supporting our Beijing based customers via our station in Shanghai. With the new station we want to create a significantly better customer experience for our Beijing area customers by reducing the need for trucking units between regions," explains Suat Toh, Head of Sales APAC at Envirotainer. She continues, "At the same time, we also extend the overall capacity in the greater APAC region to meet the rising demand for a secure and cost-efficient proven solution, especially in light of the ongoing pandemic."

Sustainability aspect

The RAP e2 is the most environmentally friendly temperature-controlled air cargo container available in the market. Delivering pharmaceuticals using the Envirotainer RAP e2 emits 0.9kg CO 2 e per vial shipped. This can be compared to, for example, a smaller passive solution's 11.6kg CO 2 e per vial shipped. Adding the quality aspect and reducing the risks of having to discard pharmaceuticals that have been damaged during transport, and produce and deliver replacement products, has a tremendous positive commercial as well as environmental impact using the RAP e2 versus using a passive box solution.

