Environmental Remediation Market to Reach $200.1 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 6.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Pollutants or toxins found in groundwater cover a broad range of physical, organic chemical, inorganic chemical, bacteriological, & radioactive variables, and they have resulted in an increase in groundwater remediation, thereby driving the growth of the global environmental remediation market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Environmental Remediation Market by Site-Type (Public, Private), by Medium (Soil, Groundwater), by Technology (Air Sparging, Soil Washing, Chemical Treatment, Bioremediation, Electrokinetic Remediation, Excavation, Permeable Reactive Barriers), by Application (Mining and Forestry, Oil and Gas, Agriculture, Automotive, Landfills and Waste Disposal Sites, Manufacturing, Industrial, and Chemical Production/Processing, Construction and Land Development, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global environmental remediation industry generated $105.0 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $200.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Report Sample (309 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16334

Prime determinants of growth

Pollutants or toxins found in groundwater cover a broad range of physical, organic chemical, inorganic chemical, bacteriological, & radioactive variables, and they have resulted in an increase in groundwater remediation, thereby driving the growth of the global environmental remediation market. However, funding, availability of technology, regulatory issues, off-site disposal, and stakeholder approval hinder the market growth. Conversely, the global remediation for public and private sites such as automotive, landfills and waste disposal, manufacturing, industrial, and chemical production/processing, construction and land development presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The global environmental remediation market has shown some remarkable changes. Fewer greenhouse gas emissions and the reduced water and noise pollution levels are the factors that positively impacted the market during the period of the pandemic.

In the post-pandemic period, the market is expanding, owing to growing investment in the field of remediation services and stringent & transparent regulatory systems.

The public segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on site type, the public segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global environmental remediation market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is because public sites require less time for waste disposal management than private sites and they have the ability to uniformly screen, homogenies and combine the soil.

The soil segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on medium, the soil segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global environmental remediation market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031. Remediation treats soil contaminants such as heavy metals, petroleum hydrocarbons, and pesticides. It can also be applied to areas where hazardous items have been dumped after a natural disaster. Depending on the contamination that is being removed, these procedures could be physical, chemical, thermal, or biological and may act as the driving factor for the market.

The bioremediation segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on technology, the bioremediation segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-thirds of the global environmental remediation market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031, due to rapid industrial expansion in recent years that has led to the widespread contamination of several environmental landscapes, such as oceans, freshwater systems, forests & agricultural lands.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16334

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global environmental remediation market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the increase in environmental remediation in emerging economies in the region. The report also analyzes North America, Europe, and LAMEA region.

Leading Market Players: -

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd.

Environmental and Marine Engineering NV

Golder Associates Corporation

Brisea Group, Inc.

Entact LLC

Terra Systems, Inc.

Environmental Remediation Resources Pty Ltd.

GEO Inc.

Newterra Ltd.

Weber Ambiental

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global environmental remediation market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Environmental Remediation Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Macrofiltration Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2027

Microbial Fuel Cell Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Environmental Testing Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2030

Waste-derived Biogas Market: Global Opportunity Analysis, 2021–2030

Bioenergy Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Sludge Macerators Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2029

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/energy-and-power

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.marketinshort.com/

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research