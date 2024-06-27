Environmental Monitoring Market Worth $18.6 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=216846315

Environmental Monitoring Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $14.7 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $18.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% Market Size Available for 2021–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Sampling Method, Component, Application, End user, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Supportive rules and regulations by government to reduce environmental pollution Key Market Drivers Need for efficient natural resource management

The monitor's segment is to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2024-2029.

Based on the product, over the forecast period of 2024-2029, the monitors segment is to register a significant growth rate. The environmental monitoring product market is segmented into monitors and software. The monitors segment comprises indoor monitors, outdoor monitors, and portable monitors. The key factors encouraging the growth of monitors segment during the forecast period are the growing installation of environmental monitoring systems/stations/equipment and the continuous development and commercialization of outdoor environment monitoring sensors.

The air pollution monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of environmental monitoring in 2024-2029.

Based on application, during the forecast period, the air pollution monitoring segment is anticipated to dominate the environmental monitoring market, holding the largest market share. The segment commands a significant share due to the implementation of rigorous air pollution control regulations by numerous governments, heightened levels of air pollution in major markets like the US, Europe, China, India, and the Middle East, escalating health anxieties, and the rising acceptance and demand for sensor-based air quality monitoring systems.

Asia Pacific registered the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

In 2024, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market for environmental monitoring during the forecast period. Asia Pacific comprises China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, and the rest of Asia Pacific. Factors such as the technological advancements in the field of environmental sensors, increase in government funding for the establishment of environmental monitoring stations and greater adoption of pollution monitoring technologies are driving the growth of the APAC environmental monitoring market during the forecast period.

Environmental Monitoring Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Need for efficient natural resource management

Restraints:

1. High costs of environmental monitoring devices

Opportunities:

1. Supportive rules and regulations by government to reduce environmental pollution

Challenge:

1. Slow adoption of pollution control policies

Key Market Players of Environmental Monitoring Industry:

As of 2023, prominent players in environmental monitoring are Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer (US), 3M (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (US), and Forbes Marshall (India), among others.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1– 25%, Tier 2– 37%, and Tier 3– 38%

By Designation: C-level– 34%, Directors– 35%, and Others– 31%

By Region: North America– 24%, Europe– 32%, Asia Pacific– 28%, Latin America - 10%, MEA- 6%

Recent Developments:

In March 2024 , Emerson Electric co. launched Rosemount 3490 Controller that helps to optimize processes, enhance sustainability and ensure regulatory compliance for water and wastewater applications

, Emerson Electric co. launched Rosemount 3490 Controller that helps to optimize processes, enhance sustainability and ensure regulatory compliance for water and wastewater applications In December 2021 , Honeywell International Inc. announced a user-friendly monitor that alerts users when indoor air conditions may present an increased risk of potentially transmitting airborne viruses.

, Honeywell International Inc. announced a user-friendly monitor that alerts users when indoor air conditions may present an increased risk of potentially transmitting airborne viruses. In February 2021 , 3M invested $1 Billion to achieve carbon neutrality, reduce water use, and improve water quality

Environmental Monitoring Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing need for efficient natural resource management, Development of wireless cellular and non-cellular communication technologies, Increased health concerns due to rising pollution levels), restraints (High costs associated with environmental monitoring products), opportunities (Increased health concerns due to rising pollution levels, Supportive government rules and regulations to reduce environmental pollution, Growing oil & gas industry, Development of high-end environmental monitoring systems based on nanotechnology), and challenges (Slow adoption of pollution control policies) influencing the growth of the environmental monitoring market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the environmental monitoring market

Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and service developments in the environmental monitoring market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, growing geographies, and recent developments in the environmental monitoring market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and services of the leading market players.

