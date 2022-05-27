Environmental Activity "Joining Hands with Clean Energy, Sharing a Better Life" Held in Greece

The emergency rescue simulated the first accidental situation in which the wind turbine maintenance personnel were rescued from being trapped in the 70-meter-high nacelle due to unexpected situations by using a life-saving basket for transportation to the ground. Rescuers used ropes and a real person to simulate the second "accident" of landing directly from the nacelle to the ground. The whole process was organized orderly and operated quickly, which demonstrated the emergency handling ability and coordination support ability of the wind farm and the No.4 EMAK emergency rescue team. Afterwards, the guests visited the training equipment and rescue facilities of the rescue team and had a warm exchange with the team members. Students who observed the simulation said that it was thrilling and amazing.

Xiao Junzheng, Chinese Ambassador to Greece, Christos Metios, Governor of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace in Greece, Marios Apostolidis, General of Middle Macedonia-Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Fire Service, members of No.4 EMAK of Komotini and teachers and students of Komotini No.8 Primary School participated in this activity.

On May 24th, two days before the activity, Europe Renewable Energy and Komotini No.8 Primary School jointly held the campus activity "New Energy, New Hope and New Future" to popularize new energy knowledge for children. The company sincerely hopes that while delivering green electricity to the Greek people, it will give priority to safety of employees and safe production of the enterprise, and continue to care for the development of the next generation, making its own contribution to local education, green development and environmental protection.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827496/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827497/2.jpg

