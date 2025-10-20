enviricard® announces global partnership with Cvent to reduce plastic event badge waste

New collaboration introduces sustainable, plastic-free badges to revolutionise event operations worldwide, building on successful US launch

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- enviricard®, the leading innovator in environmentally friendly card solutions, today announces a global partnership with Cvent, a market-leading event technology provider.

The strategic alliance empowers event professionals to replace single-use plastic badges with enviricard's eco-friendly alternatives which seamlessly integrate into Cvent OnArrival 360, Cvent's check-in, on-demand badge printing and attendance tracking software.

Following a successful unveiling in the US at last year's Cvent CONNECT event, the partnership was showcased at last week's Cvent CONNECT Europe in London, demonstrating enviricard's ability to help organisations worldwide reduce plastic waste and meet sustainability targets.

Event badges represent a major source of single-use plastic waste, with millions discarded annually. enviricard's badges address this challenge head-on, offering a fully sustainable drop-in replacement that maintains high-quality performance while drastically lowering environmental impact.

Andreas Heckmann, Cvent Chief Customer Officer, said: "Our customers are increasingly focused on delivering sustainable events that reflect their brand values. Whether it's choosing recyclable materials or keeping badge waste out of landfills, we're helping them take meaningful steps toward their corporate responsibility goals without adding additional complexity to their planning."

Graham Lycett, Founder and Managing Director of enviricard, said: "enviricard is the leading product of its kind, helping organisations including those in the events, leisure and tourism, financial services and municipal sectors meet their ESG goals without compromising on quality or efficiency.

"Our strategic partnership with Cvent, the largest event and hospitality technology company in the world, represents a leap forward in enviricard's growth and aligns with growing industry demands for visible sustainability measures in the events space globally."

enviricard products are made from Holmen Board and Paper's premium Invercote paperboard, sourced from regenerative forests and coated with a plant-derived bio coating. The badges are base printed on a RICOH Pro™ C9500 digital press and then overprinted on demand, on-site, using DTC dye sublimation desktop printers with standard ink ribbons.

They are independently verified as fully recyclable in standard Paper for Recycling (PfR) mills and are biodegradable and compostable in industrial facilities under EN13432 standards.

About enviricard®

enviricard® is a pioneer in sustainable card solutions, specialising in plastic-free alternatives for events, ID, loyalty, and membership programs. Committed to a circular economy, enviricard uses renewable materials and verifiable environmental accreditations to help businesses reduce their carbon footprint and plastic waste. Made from FSC paperboard and a plant-based coating, enviricard is biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable. enviricard empowers industries to meet ESG targets while delivering durable, high-performance cards. For more information, visit www.enviricard.com

