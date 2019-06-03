Envestnet | Yodlee Announces the Enhanced Developer Experience for the UK at Money20/20 Europe Offering an Industry-Leading Combination of Enhanced Performance, Best-in-Class Tools, and the Most Comprehensive Financial Data Coverage

Envestnet | Yodlee reinforces commitment to developers & startups with super-charged developer experience featuring a "no cost to start" pricing option

REDWOOD CITY, California, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Yodlee (NYSE: ENV), a market leader in data aggregation and a leading data analytics platform for digital financial services, today announced a new developer experience break-through will be available in the UK by the end of June. This experience delivers an industry-leading combination of enhanced performance, best-in-class developer tools, and high quality financial data available on a massive scale across banking and wealth management.

Anchored by Envestnet | Yodlee's world class data coverage from over 20,000 global sources and industry-leading security and risk standards, this developer experience allows developers to easily integrate, build, launch, and scale powerful solutions while benefiting from enriched, high-quality data delivered at faster speeds by a finely tuned platform API. State-of-the-art developer tools allow developers to rapidly test, integrate, and get to market quickly. Enhanced customer support offers more technical resources and faster turnaround on questions and issues while an updated documentation library provides code samples enabling developers to start building quickly. The developer experience will be available at a "no cost to start" option for the first 100 users and/or verifications by the end of June.

"We are passionate about supporting disruptive start-ups and fintech developers as part of our mission to drive innovation within the digital financial services industry," said Brandon Rembe, SVP, Products, Envestnet | Yodlee. "We are committed to being a developer first platform and are pleased to announce this developer experience break-through for the UK in which the best-in class developer tools meets the most comprehensive financial data coverage."

To learn more about the Envestnet | Yodlee Developer Experience and APIs check out the latest webinars here and here.

For Money20/20 Europe, Envestnet | Yodlee is featured on the panel, "War of the Planet of the APIs." This panel will be held at the Industry Transmutation Stage from 5:30 – 6:10 PM on Tuesday, June 4th, with Seb Taveau, VP of Developer Experience, Envestnet | Yodlee. The full details of the panel can be found here.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

Envestnet Wealth enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered independent advisors ("RIAs"). Envestnet MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.

Nearly 97,000 advisors and more than 3,800 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of Internet services companies leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow us on twitter @ENVintel. For more information on Envestnet | Yodlee, please visit www.yodlee.com and follow us on twitter @Yodlee and connect on LinkedIn

